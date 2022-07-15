'Stepping back in time': Historic district south of Bozeman nominated for national register listing

By the Gallatin River, beneath crumbling limestone cliffs, the Shenango Work Station tells the story of the Forest Service’s Gallatin Ranger District and the people who built its roads, trails and campgrounds nearly a century ago.
The story is etched in the concrete arch bridge that crosses the Gallatin River about 30 miles south of Bozeman, connecting Storm Castle Road and U.S. Highway 191. It’s written in the rock retaining wall near the district ranger’s residence, and in the building’s fieldstone chimney.
Driving over the bridge and walking from building to building, one can get a sense of what it felt like to live at the Shenango Work Station 100 years ago, said Cherie Peacock, an independent subcontractor of EthnoTech, a cultural resource management consulting firm.
Peacock, who specializes in architecture, said the craftsmanship behind the structures at the site shows that somebody cared enough to build it well. The fact that the buildings are still intact shows that others cared enough to maintain it.
“A patina is something you see on metal that’s been around for a while — maybe it’s a metal door handle that people have used forever and ever,” she said. “There’s a certain feel to it, and you can see that in the buildings, which carries the patina of the history and the people who were there.”
Between 1934 and 1941, the Shenango Work Station housed hundreds of men who were enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps — a work relief program that U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt launched in response to the Great Depression.
The camp had the capacity for some 200 men. They took classes, developed new skill sets, and built roads, trails, bridges, campgrounds and infrastructure around the Gallatin National Forest. The public continues to benefit from many of those projects.
In 1941, the United States entered World War II and the federal government ended the Civilian Conservation Corps program. But the Shenango Work Station remained the headquarters for the Gallatin Ranger District for many decades, and it was kept intact.
Today, the work center’s buildings house many of the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s seasonal employees, and wildland firefighters in the Gallatin Rappel Crew take off and land at its helibase along Storm Castle Road.
The Shenango Work Station was and remains a working site, inhabited, maintained and operated by U.S. Forest Service employees.
Continuous use is good for preservation, said Connie Constan, an archaeologist for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. But the agency also wants the federal government to recognize Shenango for its historical and architectural significance.
This spring, the site was nominated for placement on the National Register of Historic Places — the country’s official list of buildings, districts and structures deemed worthy of preservation, according to the Montana Historical Society.
John Boughton, the National Register Coordinator for the Montana State Historic Preservation Office, said the nomination process often takes six months to a year, though the timing can vary depending on the number of buildings involved and whether a consultant is hired.
In this case, the Custer Gallatin National Forest contracted with EthnoTech to review the site and fill out the nomination paperwork. The firm’s team submitted an application to the National Park Service late in March.
———
For a site to qualify for a national register listing, it must display multiple “aspects of historic integrity,” which are defined by its location, setting, design, materials, workmanship, feeling and association.
Peacock said the Shenango Work Station was an easy call because it has the whole package. Despite some modifications over the years, the nomination form notes that it conveys all seven aspects of historic integrity.
Between Shenango’s terrain, vegetation and log buildings, which are propped up on a meadow near Shenango Creek’s confluence with the Gallatin River, “there’s a sense of place, and it harkens back to a different time,” she said.
But Peacock said the workmanship component is where the site really shines. The stonework and log buildings were built in the rustic style of architecture that’s typical of CCC-era construction, but in many cases, the crews at Shenango went above and beyond.
The buildings and infrastructure are functional, but they are also aesthetically pleasing. Peacock said the site’s fieldstone details show that lots of local materials and a ton of human labor went into the construction process.
For Peacock, the concrete arch bridge, which crosses the Gallatin River near Storm Castle Creek, is the highlight of the site. In 1934, crews drilled into bedrock, used explosives, poured concrete into the forms and raised the large structure across the river.
The Gallatin River’s spring flows kept washing away wooden bridges, which were constructed at multiple points in the same area. Engineers knew they needed a bridge that was sturdy, with ample clearance.
In a document about Shenango’s historical context, historian and EthnoTech subcontractor Mary Williams wrote that the concrete arch bridge was “possibly the largest of any CCC project undertaken by the Forest Service’s Region 1” — a region that spans Montana and parts of Idaho, South Dakota and Washington.
Williams also wrote that while the Civilian Conservation Corps complex emerged near Shenango Creek, the district’s original ranger station was built near the mouth of Storm Castle Creek in 1906.
Both landmarks — Storm Castle Creek and the ranger station — were previously known by names that were derogatory toward Native Americans. Years later, when the CCC camp was built closer to Shenango Creek, that name carried over to the new site.
In 2004, the creek was renamed “Storm Castle Creek,” and the site was renamed “Shenango Ranger Station.” Eventually, it became the “Shenango Work Center,” according to the document.
———
President Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps — one of many work relief programs included in the “New Deal” — in the early 1930s. The backdrop was the Great Depression.
Williams wrote that by 1932, “a quarter of America’s workforce was idle, industrial production had fallen by half, drought devastated much of the nation’s farmland and millions of Americans were homeless.”
Men who were enrolled in the CCC program built bridges, campgrounds, roads and other infrastructure on national forests and public lands.
It was hard work, but they learned a variety of new skills, which they took back to their homes and communities, according to archeologist Constan of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Women were not allowed to participate in the program.
Crew members who stayed at the Shenango Work Station took courses in basic literacy and math, and they developed skills in forestry, construction, stone masonry and silviculture, Constan said.
The men strung up telephone lines in trees, and they also got to work with heavy equipment and explosives, which were stored in rooms that had been blasted into the limestone cliffs along Shenango Creek.
Some of the region’s most popular recreation sites, including the Greek Creek Campground along Highway 191, were built by members of the CCC, according to Constan.
Recorded interviews suggest their experiences ranged from horrible to wonderful, but overall, they appreciated that they had a job, and they were glad they could send money back to their families, she said.
In 1941, right around the time when the United States entered World War II, the CCC Camp at Shenango Creek closed. The site’s ranger station remained the headquarters for the Gallatin Ranger District for many years, until it was incorporated into the Bozeman Ranger District in the 1970s.
Constan said that when she walks up to the Shenango Work Station, she gets the feeling that she could be stepping back in time. The place tells the story behind “all the hardworking men who did the work that we’re still benefiting from,” she said.
One of the most fulfilling parts of Constan’s job is connecting her coworkers and members of the public with their own history. When that happens, “a lightbulb turns on, and they become stewards, because they see the value in these places,” she said.
Constan said the recognition that comes with a National Register listing could open up funding opportunities for the national forest down the road, but that’s not why the agency took on the effort to list Shenango.
It was about acknowledging that special places on public lands are an important part of history, and people can come out and experience that history, she said.