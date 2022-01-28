Officials voted on Friday to suspend wolf hunting and trapping for the season in southwest Montana’s Region 3 once the threshold of 82 wolves is reached.
This winter season, 78 wolves have been trapped or hunted in the region, which generally encompasses southwest Montana, according to Quentin Kujala, chief of staff for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
At a meeting on Friday, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to shut down wolf hunting and trapping in Region 3 once four more wolves are killed there.
The decision comes after Gardiner-area businesses and national and regional conservation organizations spoke out against the loss of quotas in wolf management units 313 and 316 directly north of Yellowstone National Park. It also comes more than a month after Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly sent a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte in December urging a suspension of hunting and trapping in those districts.
Wolf harvest numbers are on par with past seasons statewide, but wolves taken in two small units bordering Yellowstone have contributed to population declines within the park.
According to the national park’s data, 23 Yellowstone wolves have been killed in outside states this winter — three in Wyoming, two in Idaho and 18 in Montana. Park spokesperson Morgan Warthin told the Associated Press that the park is now down to 91 wolves.
State data showed on Friday that 17 wolves had been killed in WMU 313, and another three had been killed in WMU 316. Prior to this winter, only two wolves total could be taken by hunters and trappers in the districts each season.
Commissioner Pat Byorth said that the loss of quotas in WMUs 313 and 316 are disproportionately affecting the Gardiner Basin area locally, though population declines aren’t very steep at a regional scale.
Public commenters at Friday’s meeting overwhelmingly supported shutting down wolf hunting and trapping in wolf management units 313 and 316.
Marc Cooke, president of Wolves of the Rockies, said at Friday’s meeting that now is the time to stop the war on Yellowstone wolves. He said the damage being done to tourism and wolf research is staggering, and hunting and trapping in WMUs 313 and 316 should be shut down immediately.
Cara McGary, a biologist, owner of In Our Nature Guiding Services and co-founder of the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition, said she supported immediate closure of Region 3 at the 82-wolf threshold and the closure of WMUs 313 and 316.
She said the loss of quotas resulted in a disproportionately high rate of wolf killing where the animals have the most value alive. Wolves killed were from packs that reside predominantly in Yellowstone, but venture north into Montana in winter in search of prey, she said.
“These are the most viewable wolves in the Lower 48, if not the world. Their economic value can not be overestimated,” McGary said. “Thirty percent of these northern range wolves are now gone. The Phantom Lake pack has been eliminated. How would you expect any businessperson to respond to such a loss of essential supply, and what’s the justification for this damage?”