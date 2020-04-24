Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating the deaths of eagles found this week in Bozeman, said spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.
The eagles were located on the north side of Interstate 90 between 19th and Seventh avenues. Jacobsen wouldn’t confirm the number of eagles that were discovered.
Surviving eaglets were taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, which declined to comment.
FWP is waiting on test results to determine what killed the eagles, Jacobsen said. The cause of death will help FWP determine how to respond to the incident.
Because eagles are federally protected, FWP is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the investigation.
Anyone with information about the eagles can contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT.
