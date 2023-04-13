Let the news come to you

State officials have proposed to list 40 to 50 miles of the main stem of the Gallatin River, from the border of Yellowstone National Park to the confluence of Spanish Creek, as impaired due to excessive algal growth.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality wrote in a news release on Thursday that it officially submitted a proposal to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking to list the middle segment of the river as impaired, based on years of scientific data and visual evidence.

“Excess algae is impacting recreation and aquatic life on this portion of the river,” said Lindsey Krywaruchka, DEQ Water Quality Division administrator. “A science-based plan will help provide a roadmap to improve water quality and protect the river for future generations.”


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

