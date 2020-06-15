Local, state and federal officials are working to ensure West Yellowstone’s main water supply remains safe to drink after a do-not-drink order was lifted Saturday evening.
The order went into effect on Friday after coliform bacteria were discovered in Whiskey Springs, the source of the town’s drinking water. Evidence was also found of someone driving an off-road vehicle through the area, and officials were worried gasoline had entered the water.
Follow-up testing on Saturday showed that gasoline hadn’t contaminated the water and the order was lifted.
West Yellowstone, however, remains under a health advisory due to the coliform bacteria.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality advises people with health concerns to consult their doctors and said infants, pregnant women, elderly people and those with severely compromised immune systems could still face increased risks from the water.
Chlorine has been added to the water to kill the coliform bacteria, said DEQ spokesperson Moira Davin. The town and the DEQ are monitoring the chlorine levels and collecting follow-up water samples to test for coliform bacteria.
DEQ investigators plan to inspect the Whiskey Springs area later this week to determine whether the coliform bacteria and the trespassing are connected.
“Because the system was breached and all of the total coliform samples tested positive, there is a potential that bacterial contamination entered the system due to this activity,” Davin said.
The U.S. Forest Service, which owns the Whiskey Springs area, is working with the West Yellowstone Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the trespassing, said West Yellowstone Town Manager Dan Sabolsky. The Forest Service didn’t respond to a call on Monday.
Sabolsky said he plans to ask the town council on Tuesday for $40,000 to better secure Whiskey Springs, possibly by adding locks and fences to the area.
The water issues in West Yellowstone began last Tuesday when the town collected routine water samples from Whiskey Springs and sent them to a private lab for analysis.
The town received results on Thursday evening that showed Whiskey Springs contained coliform bacteria, which are commonly found in soil and vegetation and aren’t necessarily dangerous. E. coli, a harmful type of coliform bacteria found in human feces, were not found in the water.
“Those results are really not a big deal,” Sabolsky said. “They are an indicator that we need to look more closely at the water supply, but they don’t necessarily mean the water is unsafe.”
In response to the test results, town officials visited Whiskey Springs on Friday morning. They discovered that an off-road vehicle had bypassed a locked Forest Service gate by pushing down trees and had driven into the spring area.
As required by state law, West Yellowstone officials notified DEQ on Friday about the coliform bacteria and the trespassing. DEQ then issued the do-not-drink order.
“The reason that the do-not-drink order was issued is because DEQ had information that the spring box may have been breached,” Davin said. “The spring box area had ATV (all-terrain vehicle) tracks on top of it, vegetation in the area was torn up and the filler side of the spring box had a 2-inch pipe with the cap on the pipe knocked off.”
At DEQ’s request, the town conducted follow-up samples to understand if the trespassing resulted in gasoline entering Whiskey Springs.
Town officials collected water from the springs at about 4 a.m. on Saturday and drove the samples to the state lab in Helena. By Saturday evening, the state lab determined Whiskey Springs didn’t contain volatile organic contaminants, which indicated gasoline hadn’t entered the water supply.
“Volatile organic contaminants (VOCs) were sampled because between the system being breached and the ATVs in the immediate vicinity, there was a potential for gasoline contamination in the system,” Davin said. “The negative VOC results ruled this out.”
Based on the results, the do-not-drink order was lifted.
During the 24 hours that West Yellowstone was prohibited from using Whiskey Springs, the town coordinated the distribution of water bottles and brought in a water tank. The Gallatin City-County Health Department initially ordered restaurants and food service establishments to close and then sent sanitarians to West Yellowstone to work with businesses to find ways for them to operate safely.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.