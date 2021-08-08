State considers temporary expansion of haying and grazing in wildlife management areas By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Low Line canal runs dry south of Manhattan on July 6 after having been shut off due to low water availability. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A proposal to temporarily expand haying and grazing in several wildlife management areas is up for public review as Montana seeks to ease the toll of drought on farmers and ranchers.If it's approved, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will open portions of 14 wildlife management areas across the state to emergency grazing and haying.Farmers and ranchers with new leases would be able to harvest forage at select sites in late summer and fall, including the Blacktail and Fleecer Mountain wildlife management areas in Beaverhead and Silver Bow Counties. The push to expand haying and grazing falls in line with Gov. Greg Gianforte's statewide drought emergency declaration from July. FWP and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation aim to “improve wildlife habitat while making forage available for area agricultural producers.”FWP wrote in a news release that the sites proposed for haying or grazing have been idle for years, and periodically reducing older vegetation can benefit the habitats. The agency already allocates 40 grazing and haying farming leases across Montana’s 24 wildlife management areas.“The leases are intended to result in improved wildlife forage value, more diverse herbaceous plant composition, cycled nutrients and invigorated grasses and forbs,” officials wrote.Some in conservation are tentatively supporting the department’s proposal, while others are opposing it. People can comment on the department’s grazing and haying proposal and its draft environmental assessment until 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.Marcus Strange of the Montana Wildlife Federation said that circumstances this year have been unusual, and the drought has been rough on everybody, especially agricultural producers.The conservation group doesn’t want the state to regularly approve emergency haying and grazing on wildlife management areas, as the sites are managed for conservation. However, members are willing to compromise on the issue this year.“We feel incredibly sympathetic to the plight of our friends and neighbors who are ag producers,” Strange said. “While we have concerns and we do feel like this is not what these lands are intended for, our hearts go out to the ag community …. We are going to, for one year, support this temporarily.”If emergency haying and grazing leases are regularly issued in wildlife management areas, there will be ramifications, Strange said. More cattle will take forage away from wildlife, which will drive elk onto private land in the dead of winter.“We’ve been doing everything we can to get elk off of private property and onto public lands where they belong,” he said. Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, wrote that he opposes the department’s proposal because the grazing and haying will take away valuable foraging acres that wildlife depend on.“During an extreme drought like the one we are in now, wildlife are desperate for vegetation. (Montana FWP) bought the land that became wildlife management areas with money they got from tax dollars paid by sportsmen and women to benefit wildlife, not cattle,” he wrote. “The last thing we should be doing when big game and birds are struggling because of the drought is open these public wildlife management areas to the cattle industry for private profit.”Raylee Honeycutt, director of natural resources for the Montana Stockgrowers Association, wrote that during this year’s historic drought, ranching families throughout the state need additional grazing and haying opportunities.An abnormally dry summer in the West has resulted in regional hay shortages, which have forced some ranchers to sell their cattle early. A lack of mid- to lower-elevation snow in the spring resulted in low water reserves and early water use cuts.On Saturday, the entire state was facing moderate to exceptional drought conditions. In southwest Montana, portions of Gallatin, Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Broadwater counties were facing exceptional drought conditions. Park, Meagher and Sweet Grass counties were under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.“Ranchers are having to move livestock to where stock water is located or in some cases, ranchers are having to haul water to where the cattle are,” Honeycutt wrote.She added that the state’s hay crop has not produced the quantities that will be needed moving into the winter months. Limited rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures have resulted in limited forage on the range.“Ranchers are having to utilize their fall pastures now and consider culling or liquidating portions of their herds,” she wrote.Any available forage helps sustain livestock longer, Honeycutt said. That lengthens the time before producers have to start supplementing their animals with hay, which is in short supply this year."The majority of wildlife habitat and forage comes from private property and ranchers have had a significant and long-standing interest in wildlife management," she wrote. "Research shows livestock grazing can provide positive benefits to wildlife habitat and has shown wildlife follows cattle grazing in many cases."Officials plan to complete the environmental assessment process by Aug. 20. If the proposal is approved, leases will be awarded around Sept. 2. Treatments would conclude by Oct. 31, according to the draft environmental assessment. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 