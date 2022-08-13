Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Understanding the state of elk management in Montana requires perspective, which comes about when we look back at where we were, how we got to where we are, and remind ourselves of the pillars of conservation — science-driven wildlife management, the public trust and public participation.

That’s according to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Pat Byorth, who delivered opening remarks at an Elk Management Symposium at Bozeman’s Rialto Theater on Saturday. The Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition organized the free forum, which was live streamed.

The coalition plans to produce a report about the proceedings in the next month or so. It formed last year in a bid to “identify and advance equitable and practical elk management policies that can solve contentious wildlife management issues rather than exacerbate them.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.