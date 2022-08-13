Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
However, you can view today's electronic replica newspaper by clicking on the E-edition link in the top left corner of our webpage
The plan is to print both the Saturday and Sunday editions tonight and have them delivered on Sunday morning.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Understanding the state of elk management in Montana requires perspective, which comes about when we look back at where we were, how we got to where we are, and remind ourselves of the pillars of conservation — science-driven wildlife management, the public trust and public participation.
That’s according to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Pat Byorth, who delivered opening remarks at an Elk Management Symposium at Bozeman’s Rialto Theater on Saturday. The Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition organized the free forum, which was live streamed.
The coalition plans to produce a report about the proceedings in the next month or so. It formed last year in a bid to “identify and advance equitable and practical elk management policies that can solve contentious wildlife management issues rather than exacerbate them.”
“With a legislative session coming up in less than six months, a new Elk Management Plan on the horizon and another round of season setting in 2023, there is no lack of opportunity to identify and advance reasonable solutions,” the coalition wrote.
Byorth pointed out that the Corps of Discovery traveled through Montana territory in the early 1800s’, at a time when wildlife populations were abundant. By the time the region became a state in 1889, animals were disappearing.
Wildlife populations started to trend back up once hunters organized, and rod and gun clubs began to focus on conservation. It wasn’t long before that transitioned into science-based management, which is funded by hunters and anglers.
“Let’s remember, the state of elk management, or at least our elk populations, is actually very good,” Byorth said. “Science has driven this restoration from riches to rags, now back to riches. And science needs to be a pillar going forward.”
Elk are abundant in new places in Montana, and a lot has changed, including the climate, land uses and grazing practices on public and private land. Because of that, the state is at a crossroads, and the management questions are complicated, Byorth said.
Following his remarks, prominent public lands hunter Randy Newberg — host of Fresh Tracks With Randy Newberg — moderated a panel exploring the shared values of landowners, outfitters and hunters, as they relate to elk.
“Montanans value elk, and that value is expressed in many different ways,” Newberg said. “When we examine these values, we find out how much we have in common.”
Kathy Hadley, a retired Deer Lodge Valley rancher and a hunter-conservationist, said while they may disagree on many things, Montanans all value the state’s hunting heritage, its rich wildlife resources, private property rights and responsible hunters.
There are areas in Montana with way too many elk, and there are other areas, especially on public lands, where there aren’t enough elk, and addressing that problem is difficult when most wildlife habitat is on private land but the animals are held in trust by the state for all people.
The Block Management and Habitat Montana programs, shoulder seasons and damage hunts are tools that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks can use to address the problem, but the department needs more tools in their toolbox, she said.
“Maybe we need to explore new ideas — new approaches — to try to solve these problems, where we have everybody at the table,” Hadley said.
Scott Hibbard, a landowner, author and member of the Devil’s Kitchen working group, said elk are a terrific presence on the land, and they bring hunting opportunities. They are an asset for licensed outfitters, but they are also a liability when they consume forage on working ranches.
Shoulder seasons have helped to relieve some of the costs that landowners bear, and the Block Management program is a good way to get support from hunters, but the compensation is a lot more lucrative when it comes from the private market rather than the public arm, he said.
Hibbard worries that as more people move to Montana, the state is in danger of losing its hunting heritage, not only because of ranches changing hands, but also because more first-time hunters are getting out into the field, and they don’t always understand hunting ethics.
Dan Vermillion, a fishing outfitter and former chair of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, said that the most successful collaborative groups come together when landowners and sportsmen feel a shared sense of responsibility to be part of the solution.
There is never a point at which a landowner can be compelled to open their gates and allow people to hunt elk on their land, but there are certain responsibilities that come with owning land, Vermillion said.
That responsibility is not so much about providing access to hunters. It’s more about minimizing the financial impacts that someone’s management decisions have on their neighbors.
“Landowners need to be good neighbors with each other, just like hunters need to have good responsibility codes between (one another),” he said. “It’s really a collaborative process that is always dragged down by certain people who don’t play along, but is super important to the solution.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.