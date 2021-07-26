Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A wildfire was reported in the Little Bear drainage on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sites in Gallatin County are now under stage 2 fire restrictions due to high fire danger.The stage 2 restrictions ban campfires at FWP sites. Smoking is only allowed in vehicles and in areas with a 3-foot diameter that is free of any flammable material. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned off are still allowed.Driving off-road away from designated roads and trails is now prohibited. FWP sites now under stage 2 restrictions in Gallatin County include: Axtell Bridge, Blackbird, Black’s Ford, Cameron Bridge, Cherry River, Cobblestone, Drouillard, Erwin Bridge, Fairweather, Four Corners, Gallatin Forks, Greycliff, Kirk Wildlife Refuge, Milwaukee, Shed’s Bridge and Williams’ Bridge fishing access sites; Madison Buffalo Jump and Missouri Headwaters state parks; and Gallatin Wildlife Management Area.The change follows Gallatin County’s burn ban, which features similar restrictions. Most of Gallatin County is under extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Restriction Site Gallatin County Highway Motor Vehicle Law Park Gallatin Campfire Cameron Bridge Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana 30 min ago Environment Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County 2 hrs ago Crime and Courts Man still at large after escaping Park County jail 6 hrs ago Politics 'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies 7 hrs ago Environment State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Jul 25, 2021 Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students Jul 25, 2021 What to read next Environment Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana Environment Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County Crime and Courts Man still at large after escaping Park County jail Politics 'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies Environment State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Air quality alerts issued for parts of Montana Posted: 30 minutes ago. Burn bans, horses and a misplaced smartwatch: Police Reports for Sunday, July 25 Posted: 45 minutes ago. State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields Posted: July 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for municipal judge Posted: July 25, 2021 Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal Posted: July 25, 2021