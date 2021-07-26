West Fork Fire
A wildfire was reported in the Little Bear drainage on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sites in Gallatin County are now under stage 2 fire restrictions due to high fire danger.

The stage 2 restrictions ban campfires at FWP sites. Smoking is only allowed in vehicles and in areas with a 3-foot diameter that is free of any flammable material. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned off are still allowed.

Driving off-road away from designated roads and trails is now prohibited.

FWP sites now under stage 2 restrictions in Gallatin County include: Axtell Bridge, Blackbird, Black’s Ford, Cameron Bridge, Cherry River, Cobblestone, Drouillard, Erwin Bridge, Fairweather, Four Corners, Gallatin Forks, Greycliff, Kirk Wildlife Refuge, Milwaukee, Shed’s Bridge and Williams’ Bridge fishing access sites; Madison Buffalo Jump and Missouri Headwaters state parks; and Gallatin Wildlife Management Area.

The change follows Gallatin County’s burn ban, which features similar restrictions. Most of Gallatin County is under extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

