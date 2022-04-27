Due to employee recruitment struggles, the Bozeman Interagency Dispatch Center has closed, meaning reports of wildfires in the western region of the Custer Gallatin National Forest are now being routed to Billings.
The Bozeman-based interagency dispatch center was the smallest of the three servicing the Custer Gallatin National Forest, a vast chunk of land that spans 3.1 million acres in two states — Montana and South Dakota.
For a variety of reasons, it’s been difficult for the U.S. Forest Service to recruit and maintain the staff necessary to keep the Bozeman Interagency Dispatch Center operating, spokesperson Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan said on Wednesday.
Bozeman’s high cost of living was the main difficulty, but policy changes that impact aircraft dispatching, longer and more intense fire seasons and a lack of work-life balance also posed recruitment challenges, she said.
For three consecutive years, the U.S. Forest Service tried unsuccessfully to recruit employees for three vacant positions at the Bozeman-based dispatch center. During that time, only two workers were there to operate it.
One of the employees was directly affected by the dispatch center’s transition to Billings, and that person has taken another job on the national forest, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
The transition was completed on April 18, and the Billings Interagency Dispatch Center is now handling wildfire reports in the Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner and Yellowstone ranger districts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. People who want to report wildfires in those zones should call 406-896-2900.
The Billings Interagency Dispatch Center is staffed by the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Leuschen-Lonergan said staff did some field testing in March and April, and crew leaders are establishing relationships with Billings dispatchers in preparation for the upcoming fire season.
“The number of fire engines and firefighters does not change in Bozeman and West Yellowstone based on the transition of the dispatch center to Billings,” she said.
