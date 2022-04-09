Amid low precipitation and warmer than average temperatures, snowpack levels across southwest Montana dropped for a third consecutive month in March, according to a monthly federal report.
The Water Supply Outlook Report released by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on Friday shows that on April 1, snowpack levels in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Upper Yellowstone river basins were below normal. They had decreased from the below normal levels reported on March 1.
Eric Larson, a hydrologist for the NRCS, said southwest Montana really hasn’t gotten a lot of snow since mid-January, so much of the snowpack is built upon what accumulated in December.
“Most of the state has been in a prolonged dry period since mid-January and many stations, particularly in southwest Montana, have recorded record low precipitation since then,” he said in a news release.
On Friday, Larson said the Brackett Creek SNOTEL site was still reading its second-lowest snowpack level in 28 years, and the Sacajawea site was reading its lowest level in 23 years. On April 1, the Arch Falls site in the Hyalite area read its lowest level in 62 years.
“Generally, the snowpack in this part of the state peaks in mid-April to early May, so we still have a little bit of time in the next month or so to make up for some of those deficits,” Larson said. “Some are as great as 10 inches of (snow water equivalent) shy.”
In the Gallatin River basin, snowpack levels were 74% of normal on April 1, according to the outlook report. They were 73% of normal in the Madison and Upper Yellowstone river basins and 76% of normal in the Jefferson River basin.
By Saturday, percentages in the Upper Yellowstone and Madison river basins had increased slightly, and they were the same in the Gallatin and Jefferson river basins.
A significant amount of water hasn’t yet been released from upper elevations across the region, but due to snowpack deficits, streamflows around southwest Montana are forecasted to be below normal this spring and summer, according to Larson.
At Gallatin Gateway, streamflows along the Gallatin River are forecasted to be about 75% of what they typically are between April and July, he said. Near Twin Bridges, flows along the Jefferson River are forecasted to be about half of what they usually are in that timeframe.
Last summer, southwest Montana faced record-breaking drought conditions after snowpacks melted out earlier than usual and warm weather persisted. Fishing restrictions went into effect on rivers as flows waned, and many farmers and ranchers had to cut their water usage early.
Larson said that on April 1 last year, snowpack levels were higher in this region than they are now. They were 96% of normal in the Gallatin River basin, 85% of normal in the Madison River basin and 98% of normal in the Upper Yellowstone river basin, he said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, the likelihood of above normal precipitation over the next month isn’t particularly high, Larson said.
“Best case scenario, we get to the cooler, wetter side of things for the rest of April,” he said. “There’s not really a solid outlook yet for the month of May, so we’re just hoping to hold onto that snow as long as we can.”
On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting a 40% chance of snow in Bozeman on Sunday, mostly in the afternoon. Snow was also likely on Monday and Tuesday. The accumulation of several inches was possible.