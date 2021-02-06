Low snowfall last month caused snowpack levels to decline in all areas of Montana apart from the Madison, Gallatin and Smith-Judith-Musselshell river basins, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
January snowfall was below normal in all parts of the state except a few areas in southwest and central Montana, agency officials wrote. NRCS tracks snowpack changes in its monthly Montana Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report.
The report for January revealed snowpack levels in the Madison, Jefferson, Gallatin and Upper Yellowstone river basins were slightly below normal on Feb. 1. The snow water equivalent in those basins on Feb. 1 were 77%, 78%, 79% and 89% of average, respectively.
As of Friday, recent storms had brought those totals up to 81%, 83%, 84% and 94% of average, respectively.
Despite the deficits, the Gallatin and Madison river basins saw a slight improvement in snowpack totals from the month prior. While the percentages in the Jefferson and Upper Yellowstone river basins declined 1% and 7% through January, they increased 3% and 8% in the Gallatin and Madison river basins, respectively.
Lucas Zukiewicz, an NRCS water supply specialist, said snowfall trickled into southwest Montana throughout the first weeks of January, but the storms were not significant. By mid-month, snowpack totals in southwestern Montana remained below normal. Minimal snowfall accumulated in southwest Montana until the end of the month, when storms brought more moisture.
“Snowpack in the southwest has been lacking all year,” Zukiewicz said, according to a news release. “While it was great to get that big shot of moisture at the end of January in the headwaters of the Gallatin, Madison, and Jefferson River basins, it wasn’t enough to make up for the early season deficits.”
Zukiewicz said areas around Big Sky, the headwaters of the Gallatin, the upper Madison River and the Jefferson river basin tend to benefit when storms approach from the southwest — a pattern that occurred at the end of January.
In February, that southwest flow pattern shifted. Northwest flow — the pattern that has occurred so far this month — tends to benefit ranges like the northern Gallatins and Bridgers, he said.
Though southwest Montana is seeing a major pattern change, “at this point, with the deficit that we have, we’re going to have to see above normal snowfall before we get to the point where we can have normal runoff,” he said.
Snowpack levels in local basins tend to reach their peak around the end of April, meaning we’re more than halfway to that point, according to Zukiewicz.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate the Bozeman area will likely see more snow accumulate through this weekend and into next week. More than 15 inches of snow accumulated at a SNOTEL site on Sacajawea Peak from 3 p.m. on Thursday to the same time on Friday, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The avalanche center issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Bridger range on Friday. They encouraged people to avoid avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones, and moved the avalanche danger to “high” on all slopes.
“Over a foot of new snow with continuing heavy snowfall and strong wind are overloading a weak snowpack, creating very dangerous avalanche conditions,” officials wrote. “Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely.”
