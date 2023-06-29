Wade Fellin, who owns the Big Hole Lodge and guides fishing tours, grew up fishing southwest Montana rivers. His dad started the Big Hole Lodge in 1984, and Fellin took over almost ten years ago.
As an angler, “every summer is a wake-up call,” Fellin said. For years, trout in the Big Hole and other area rivers have seen historic population declines, with some sections reporting a record less than 1,000 trout per mile.
The declines prompted Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to issue emergency angling restrictions on the Big Hole, Ruby, and Beaverhead Rivers this June. In general, the restrictions moved swathes of river to catch-and-release only and limited gear to artificial lures and single pointed hooks.
FWP has acknowledged that low stream flows and high-water temperatures are stressing fish to the point of population decline.
But some anglers like Fellin fear the emergency restrictions are not enough to address the declines, or that FWP will be unable to enforce them.
Each year on the river, Fellin sees more and more “zombie fish” — animals that are still alive, but deformed and struggling.
They have cauliflower fungal-looking sores on their head and facial area, and their flesh starts coming off around their mouth, gills and nose.
It’s an “eerie feeling” seeing things get worse each year but not much being done about it, Fellin said.
Some guides have taken it upon themselves to collect dying fish to sample, Fellin said. In June 2021, he and other guides found concerning fish to sample on the Big Hole.
But, according to Fellin the response from FWP was not timely and ultimately, the agency didn’t have the resources to test those live samples.
FWP fishery biologist Eileen Ryce said this spring “nothing unusual” was causing the fish legions and they have not been able to identify a new pathogen in the rivers.
But anglers say more research is needed. Fellin and other Montana anglers and outfitting businesses created the Save Wild Trout Campaign this June.
The campaign aims to raise at least $500,000 in its first year to hire a team of private and independent scientists to study the fish declines.
The hope is to mobilize a scientist this summer to do something as soon as possible, Fellin said.
The campaign was created after anglers received no response to a letter sent to Gov. Greg Gianforte urging him to address the problem, citing the state’s world-class rivers and lucrative fishing industry.
Gianforte responded to the anglers days after Save Wild Trout launched, saying he told FWP to make addressing the declines a priority.
Fellin stressed that his effort is not an “us vs. them” mentality toward FWP. They’re not blaming them for not doing enough, but instead want to collaborate and share resources so they can address the problem more effectively.
Those early conversations have been informal and taken place at various public meetings led by the Fish and Wildlife Commission this spring, he said.
Greg Lemon, spokesperson for FWP, said the agency does have a plan to address the declines, and it’s going to be led by their local biologists.
“They know these rivers and populations intimately, and are going to lead the research and management efforts here, and the agency will get them the resources they need to be successful,” Lemon said.
Lemon said in June that FWP doesn’t have a way to analyze the histological, or tissue, samples from alive and dying fish right now. They can still take simpler samples and glean some information from fish, but the agency said the people they used to analyze histological samples in the past “are not available at the moment.”
FWP has samples taken in late 2022, Lemon said.
“We’re working as hard as we can to find a partner or pay somebody to give us a reading on those samples,” he said.
In addition to adding back that capacity, Lemon said FWP is leading a “four-pronged approach” of fish health studies on all three rivers to better understand what factors impact fish populations.
While the study details or methodology haven’t been entirely hammered out, the agency knows this is an area they need to dive a bit deeper on, Lemon said.
The four-pronged approach will involve: a fish health study to hone in on how disease affects overall population, adding more agency capacity to increase fish sampling, a population study looking at specific limiting factors for trout abundance, and a mortality study with angler-led sampling of dying fish.
The goal is to eventually use that research to understand what’s driving the declines to inform better management options going forward, Lemon said.
For example, the agency could lead focused habitat restoration work on impacted tributaries once they know where to focus their efforts, he explained.
But Fellin and other anglers worry that FWP-led efforts will take too long, saying action needs to be taken now. The fundraising effort for Save Wild Trout has been widely supported so far, he said.
In the meantime, Fellin called on the fishing community to self-regulate. Anglers should commit to not fishing on hot afternoons when water temperatures are above 68 degrees, use barbless or less invasive hooks, and keep fish wet when handling them, he said.
