Wade Fellin, who owns the Big Hole Lodge and guides fishing tours, grew up fishing southwest Montana rivers. His dad started the Big Hole Lodge in 1984, and Fellin took over almost ten years ago.

As an angler, “every summer is a wake-up call,” Fellin said. For years, trout in the Big Hole and other area rivers have seen historic population declines, with some sections reporting a record less than 1,000 trout per mile.

The declines prompted Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to issue emergency angling restrictions on the Big Hole, Ruby, and Beaverhead Rivers this June. In general, the restrictions moved swathes of river to catch-and-release only and limited gear to artificial lures and single pointed hooks.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

