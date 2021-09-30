Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A family leaves their car behind as they head up Sourdough Canyon Trail. CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials this week postponed the date when a popular trail south of Bozeman is scheduled to close to the public for four weeks.Access to Sourdough Canyon Trail and its trailhead are set to be blocked for a four-week period starting on Oct. 11, the city of Bozeman announced on Thursday. The city initially set the closure date on Oct. 4.During the closure period, helicopters will carry timber over the trail, which could pose hazards to trail users, according to officials. The work is part of the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project, an approximately 350-acre logging project on city-owned land just south of Bozeman.Logging on city land is meant to complement the approximately 4,700-acre Bozeman Municipal Watershed project, which calls for a combination of forest thinning and prescribed burning in the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Hyalite Creek and Bozeman Creek. The U.S. Forest Service is leading that project. Buy Now A map depicting the closure planned for the Bozeman Creek/Sourdough Trail, scheduled to last for four weeks beginning Oct. 11, 2021. Courtesy of the city of Bozeman Both projects are an attempt to protect Bozeman's water in the event that a large wildfire spreads through the Gallatin Range. The Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages supply about 80% of the city's drinking water.Crews are already working in the vicinity of the Sourdough Canyon Trail, according to the city. Before the official closure begins, people in the area should expect to see increased vehicle traffic and hear chainsaw and equipment noise, officials wrote.“Public health and safety are always the top priority for the City of Bozeman. This week we ask that for everyone’s safety, please stay on the trail in these areas, keep children and pets near you, don’t impede ongoing work, and take necessary safety precautions," Brian Heaston, project manager and engineer for the city, said in the news release. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trail City Bozeman Official Work Hydrography Politics Week Silviculture Montana Sourdough Sourdough Canyon Trail Bozeman Creek Sourdough Fuels Reduction Custer Gallatin National Forest Hyalite Creek U.s. Helena Dore
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 