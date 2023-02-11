Western Gray Wolf 25 Years

This Jan. 24, 2018, photo released by the National Park Service shows wolves from the Wapiti Lake pack feeding on a dead bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wolves have repopulated the mountains and forests of the American West with remarkable speed since their reintroduction 25 years ago, expanding to more than 300 packs in six states. 

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When humans kill wolves, they compensate by reproducing more and their populations tend to rebound. But socially, gray wolves are far less resilient to human disruptions and even one loss can significantly alter the dynamics of the pack, a new study shows.

The findings on how the killing of gray wolves impacts animal behavior and pack dynamics are described in “Human-caused Mortality Triggers Pack Instability in Gray Wolves,” which was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment this January.

Kira Cassidy, a research associate with the Yellowstone Wolf Project, along with 13 other co-authors, examined historical data about wolves from five different national parks and preserves — Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Voyageurs, Denali and Yukon-Charley Rivers.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.