This Jan. 24, 2018, photo released by the National Park Service shows wolves from the Wapiti Lake pack feeding on a dead bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wolves have repopulated the mountains and forests of the American West with remarkable speed since their reintroduction 25 years ago, expanding to more than 300 packs in six states.
When humans kill wolves, they compensate by reproducing more and their populations tend to rebound. But socially, gray wolves are far less resilient to human disruptions and even one loss can significantly alter the dynamics of the pack, a new study shows.
Kira Cassidy, a research associate with the Yellowstone Wolf Project, along with 13 other co-authors, examined historical data about wolves from five different national parks and preserves — Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Voyageurs, Denali and Yukon-Charley Rivers.
Her team compared packs that lost no wolves due to human causes with packs that lost at least one wolf due to human causes. The researchers analyzed which category of pack was more likely to persist within the same territory, and which category of pack reproduced more.
Cassidy pointed out that when the researchers looked back at the records, which date as far back as the 1980s’ and 1990s’, there weren’t databases that kept track of trends at the level of wolf packs, so they had to piece together a lot of information about individual wolves.
“We kind of had to build out a whole new database at the pack level, and that’s pretty typical with a lot of wolf studies,” she said. “There have really only been a handful that have focused on the pack itself and the dynamics involved at those pack lineage levels.”
The study revealed that the packs that lost one or more wolves through hunting, trapping or other human causes tended to disband more and reproduce less. Larger packs tended to fare better.
Doug Smith, a co-author on the study and the former Yellowstone Wolf Project leader, said that “almost all the research on wolves, in terms of people killing them, looks at the population. Hardly any of it looks at the pack, and what the pack is is social glue.”
The team found that when packs lost wolves due to humans, they dissolved more, though Cassidy noted that some groups were able to stick through that instability and recover when a different member took on a leadership position.
“When a pack dissolves, if there are a lot of wolf packs around and if there are healthy wolf densities, another pack will pretty quickly move into that territory and take it over,” Cassidy said. “There aren’t many territories that sit empty for very long.”
Cassidy pointed out that some packs, including several in Yellowstone National Park, last for decades in the same territory, passing that landscape down through generations of wolves. Those legacies are important to recognize as a part of wolf life history, she said.
Which wolf dies also matters a lot, and when you look at a pack of wolves, it’s not “a wolf is a wolf is a wolf,” Cassidy said. Some pack members have huge responsibilities, like teaching their pack-mates how to be successful. Killing them disrupts the social glue more.
“There actually aren’t that many social, cooperative breeding species in North America. Wolves are one of very few, humans being another one,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s important, for those species especially, for us to consider all kinds of scales in their management.”
Smith said the research uncovered another surprising finding — the amount of time wolves spend outside of protected areas, like national parks and preserves, is not proportional to the level of human-caused mortality they face.
“If they’re leaving the park a lot, we would expect human-caused mortality to be higher because they don’t live inside the park as much,” he said. “In general, it was not proportional… Look at Yellowstone. They spend 96% of the time inside the park, yet 18% of the population got killed outside the park last winter.”
Smith said that historically and fundamentally, professional wildlife management has largely been focused around populations, partly because it’s more difficult to analyze other trends and partly because the system is designed around harvesting animals.
The study shows that wolf populations are durable in the face of human mortality, but the integrity of their packs are not, according to Smith. Because the National Park Service’s mission is to preserve natural processes, it must look both at the population and the pack, he said.
Smith speculated that “if the natural condition of wolf packs is to live in a social unit that persists from one year to the next,” that won’t be found in a population that is hunted. And that’s part of what makes cross-boundary wildlife management difficult.
“Part of the purpose of the paper was, let’s explore this. Let’s have the data out there. And hopefully this will increase and enhance communication,” Smith said. “That’s key. We want to talk about this.”
In a news release from the organization Living with Wolves, Nathan Varley, a wildlife biologist and the owner of Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, said the seminal study confirms what guides have been observing in the park — when pack leaders are killed, the pack disbands.
“It’s a disruptive dynamic to ecotourism, which relies on pack stability and consistency,” he said. “More importantly, it devalues what Americans love about their national parks — places where wildlife can exist largely unfettered by human exploitation.”
Cassidy said that we have a responsibility to understand how we impact other species on this planet, especially those that live in family groups like us.
“Trying to see the world the way they do will help us move toward better coexistence and science-based management decisions,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.