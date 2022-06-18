Catastrophic flooding destroyed roads, bridges, and houses across southwest Montana this week. But did it destroy fish habitat too?
Not quite. Experts said in all likelihood, the fish are going to be fine — and in a few years, they might even be better off because of the flooding.
Scott Opitz, the upper Yellowstone River fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that, in general, fish are really good at surviving flood events. Still, he added that this flood was at a magnitude never seen before, so it’s “hard to say” how the fish have fared.
Opitz said it’s too soon to tell. Water levels in the rivers must drop first to completely assess the impact.
During floods, fish move to calmer water on the edges of rivers to avoid rough waves and debris, Opitz said. After the water recedes, they move back into the main channel.
David Brooks, executive director of Trout Unlimited, added that fish often move to smaller tributaries during floods, or go to still water on the bottom or side of streams.
“Essentially, they are finding safe pockets in the river and just waiting it out,” Brooks said.
Brooks described how if you could see through the mud and debris clouding the rivers right now, you would probably spot fish clumped together on the sides and bottom of the channel.
But some fish have been swept away from the river itself and are stuck swimming in flooded roadways and other areas where water has collected.
Opitz said those fish will likely just follow the flow back to the river as the water recedes and be fine.
“Typically fish aren’t too sensitive to floods, as long as the water doesn’t recede too fast,” Optiz said. Water on the Yellowstone is taking a while to recede, which is good news for the fish.
Brooks said that we shouldn’t expect any catastrophic effects on the fish population from the flooding. There certainly will be some loss to the population this year, he said, but nothing that fish are unable to bounce back from.
FWP will survey fish populations in the Yellowstone region next spring, Opitz said. That survey will allow them to determine the impact this flood event had on the fish population.
They might do a survey before next spring, but the timing of that depends on how the water levels recede.
“We really just need to wait until Mother Nature gives us that window,” Opitz said.
What might affect fish in the short term are the mud and debris swept up by the river during flooding. Fertilizers and herbicides might have also seeped into the water, which can negatively impact fish, Brooks said. Some fish thrown into ditches, ponds, and streets might also become stranded and unable to find their way back to the river. Or non-native species from private ponds may have found their way into the river instead.
Despite these impacts, both Opitz and Brooks said that flooding events often benefit fish populations in the long term.
Opitz said that after a slight immediate decline, the fish population in the Yellowstone actually increased after Montana’s floods in 1997.
Floods can have natural benefits to the river ecosystem. They can redistribute important nutrients and sediment throughout the river. Fish lay their eggs in gravel, so flooding events that clean and move gravel around a river can create new spawning grounds for fish, Brooks said.
“But it’s hard to talk about the benefits of a flood right now without seeming callous,” Brooks added. He emphasized the focus right now should be on the human cost of flooding. “I don’t want to diminish that at all.”
Brian McGeehan owns Montana Angler, a fly-fishing company based in Bozeman.
McGeehan said that with luck, “we actually expect better than average fishing this summer once the flows drop.”
River flows may not drop for a few weeks at least, and because of this Montana Angler has canceled some of its upcoming trips.
But people should have patience right now for potentially great fishing options later this summer, McGeehan said.
The positive outlook stems from how flooding events are important for the health of the river ecosystem.
Increasingly common low water years limit where fish can lay their eggs. This flood event could create better spawning sites for fish, which will help their population long term.
In the short term, hot temperatures later in the summer coupled with the late-season snowpack will help make the river ecosystem more inviting to fish.
But for now, fishing access on the Yellowstone remains closed until waters recede and damage can be assessed. Fishing on the Gallatin remains risky given the water height, McGeehan said.
The caveat to good fishing later this summer is that once the waters drop, it will be important to assess the status of boat ramps, access roads and fishing sites, and do the necessary repairs. The extent of damage to fishing infrastructure is unknown for now.