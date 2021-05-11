There's still a good chunk of snow left in the mountains, but some river basins in southwestern Montana don't quite have enough.
Intermittent spates of warm weather and a shortage of April showers led to low snowpack levels in river basins across the region, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. That came at the tail end of a fairly dry winter, and it has the report's summer streamflow forecasts for some streams looking bleak.
A good chunk of Montana is dry. A map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week has all but a few areas of the state listed under at least abnormally dry conditions. Parts of southwestern, central and eastern Montana are under severe drought conditions, and the state's northeast corner is under extreme drought conditions.
That has a lot to do with how snow came here this winter, said Lucas Zukiewicz, a water supply specialist for the NRCS. While other months stayed fairly dry, healthy batches of snow came through in October and February.
But the snow didn't fall evenly across the southwestern part of the state. It came from the north and boosted the northern parts of the Gallatin and Upper Yellowstone river basins, which had snowpack levels at 90% of normal or above at the beginning of the month.
It mostly missed the southern parts of those basins and the southwestern part of the state. One area that didn't get much of that snow is the Jefferson River basin, which includes the Ruby, Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers. The basin had about 79% of its normal snowpack on May 1, according to the report.
"Those areas have been well below normal for snowpack through the winter," Zukiewicz said. "They didn't get the October and February boost that other areas got."
The report's streamflow forecasts for the Beaverhead River predict a low chance of reaching normal flow levels through the summer, even with the water stored at Clark Canyon Reservoir. Inflow to Ruby Reservoir is also predicted to be well below normal. Forecasts for the Big Hole river were slightly more optimistic.
That will impact irrigators and livestock producers in those areas. Some in the upper Beaverhead drainage are already making plans to survive the summer with less water, Zukiewicz said.
The Madison River basin was also at 79% of its normal snowpack on May 1. Flow forecasts are also down, but Zukiewicz said water storage at Hebgen and Ennis lakes may offset the reduced inflow. The concern there is how this year might affect next year.
Forecasts for the Gallatin look a little better than the Jefferson or Madison, but there's a definite split between the upper and lower parts of the basin. Inflows to Hyalite Reservoir have a decent chance to hit normal levels this summer, according to the forecasts. Meanwhile, flows on the Gallatin at Gallatin Gateway are more likely to hit 90% of average.
All three basins are likely to stay below their normal flow levels, however. The triumvirate forms the Missouri River near Three Forks, and Zukiewicz said their underperformance could have consequences for the rest of the upper Missouri basin.
"There's going to be downstream impacts from that," he said.
Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.