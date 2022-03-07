The storms southwestern Montana needed in February never really came through, and snowpack levels around the region are in tough shape.
A new Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service showed below normal snowpack levels as of March 1 in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and upper Yellowstone river basins.
That’s after a February in which none of those basins received their normal amount of precipitation. The Madison drainage was the worst off, seeing 43% of its normal precipitation for the month.
Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the NRCS Snow Survey, said that’s been the story for southwestern Montana since early January. Storms were unable to make their way here, leaving the area short.
“It’s just been high and dry,” he said.
That resulted in significant drops in snowpack percentages for many basins since the Feb. 1 monthly report.
Snowpack for the Gallatin River basin was recorded at 79% of normal in the report, down from 87% the month before. The levels were better in the upper part of the basin south of Bozeman than they were in the Bridgers.
The Madison basin was at 81% of normal, according to the report, compared to 95% of normal the month prior.
The Jefferson basin was at 83% of normal on March 1, down by 5% from Feb. 1. The upper Yellowstone was at 79% of normal on March 1, down 10% from last month.
Snowpack turns into streamflow when it melts, and streamflow forecasts in the report say that the rivers in southwest Montana are likely to see below normal flows from April to July.
“If we don’t get more snow, we’re definitely going to have very low streamflows later in the summer,” Larson said.
March and April typically provide some assistance, and there have been years when basins recovered from paltry snowpack levels for March 1. But for that to happen, Larson said, the snow needs to start falling.
“It’s not impossible to recover at this point,” he said. “But as the season progresses, it’s definitely becoming more difficult to reach our snowpack peaks.”
