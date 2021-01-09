A prolonged dry spell in December contributed to below-normal snowpack totals in southwest Montana this winter, but the trend doesn’t yet have officials worried.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service laid out details about the snowpack in its monthly Montana Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report. The report shows snowpack levels in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Upper Yellowstone river basins ranged from near normal to well below normal on Jan. 1.
In the Upper Yellowstone, Jefferson, Gallatin and Madison river basins, the snow water equivalent was 96%, 79%, 76% and 69% of normal on Jan. 1, respectively. Lucas Zukiewicz, an NRCS water supply specialist, said conditions in southwest Montana dried in December despite early season snowfall in October and November.
“It’s mostly been a function of the way the storms have come through Montana this year,” he said. “We haven’t seen favorable flow paths for southwest Montana.”
In the Bridgers and Gallatins, the higher temperatures and low precipitation caused a disparity between snowpack levels at higher and lower elevations, according to Zukiewicz. Snowpacks in the region are generally faring better at higher elevations.
Though southwest Montana is facing drier-than-average conditions, Zukiewicz said it doesn’t necessarily mean the trend will continue through the season. Most of southwest Montana’s snow typically accumulates in March, April and May.
“The first report we put out is more of a progress report than a report card,” he said. “It’s not really anything to get yelled at by your parents over.”
Across Montana, snowpack levels were generally below normal on Jan. 1, the report said. However, areas in the northern half of the state generally fared better. The Sun-Teton-Marias, St. Mary and Milk river basins were all above normal.
Levels were lowest in southwest Montana in the Madison and Ruby river basins on Jan. 1, the report said.
The trend matches last year’s, when minimal snow accumulated in southwest Montana during the first winter months. Last year’s early dry spell rapidly improved in January and February — February was “the miracle month,” according to Zukiewicz.
“What’s been anomalous this year especially compared to last year was just how warm December was,” he said. “That makes it feel particularly dry for a lot of folks in this area when comparing it to last year.”
Long-range forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center indicate temperatures and precipitation during the next month could be higher than normal. Later this season, a La Niña climate pattern could bring about higher precipitation and lower temperatures.
Zukiewicz said the predictions are not a guarantee, but increased precipitation in March, April and May has occurred in southwest Montana during past La Niña years. Much depends on arctic air support, which so far has shifted east.
“If we have precipitation totals falling below normal in that period, that has a much larger impact on our overall runoff than just a low Jan. 1 number,” he said.
