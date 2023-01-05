Let the news come to you

The snowmobiler who died from an avalanche near Cooke City has been identified.

Washington resident Wyatt Coiteux, 21, was identified as the snowmobiler that died from the New Year’s Eve avalanche near Daisy Pass.

A social media post from RPM Northwest, the business owned by Coiteux's family, announced his death earlier this week, KBZK first reported.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

