The snowmobiler who died from an avalanche near Cooke City has been identified.
Washington resident Wyatt Coiteux, 21, was identified as the snowmobiler that died from the New Year’s Eve avalanche near Daisy Pass.
A social media post from RPM Northwest, the business owned by Coiteux’s family, announced his death earlier this week, KBZK first reported.
Alex Marienthal, an avalanche specialist at the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, said that Coiteux and his brother, 17, went up adjacent slopes separated by a row of trees.
When the younger brother got to the peak he shut off his snowmobile and looked for Coiteux, and noticed an avalanche crown, Marienthal said.
The avalanche was triggered high and in the middle of the slope on the southside of Crown Butte.
A sugary layer of snow, which was capped by a hard slab of snow, broke. The rush of snow was 500 feet wide, and carried Coiteux 600 vertical feet down the slope. The rider was buried five feet deep.
Marienthal said that if a person is buried more than 10 minutes, their chances of survival begin to drop quickly.
A group of snowmobilers noticed Coiteux’s snowmobile sticking out of the snow and began searching with their beacons. The brothers did not have beacons, but were equipped with shovels and probes. Coiteux also had an avalanche airbag that did not deploy.
About 15 people were already searching the area for Coiteux when search and rescue arrived. Rescuers formed a probe line and stood shoulder-to-shoulder systematically probing the debris of the avalanche.
Coiteux was found and dug out roughly an hour after the avalanche. Rescuers performed CPR for 10 minutes but could not revive him.
“It was a really big avalanche, people have died in a lot smaller even with being found in 10 minutes,” Marienthal said. “Having a beacon would’ve increased his chances but not guaranteed it.”
The avalanche danger Thursday was moderate, and has been for the last few days, Marienthal said. The chance of an avalanche was at a moderate level when Coiteux triggered the avalanche on New Year’s Eve.
The sugary layer of snow that broke, also known as a persistent weak layer, tends to not form snowpack and stays buried beneath slabs of snow making it possible for avalanches to break over long distances.
Persistent weak layers can be spotty, and cause areas with a lot of tracks to suddenly break into an avalanche, Marienthal said.
Marienthal said that there has been a widespread concern for weak layers this year, adding that the avalanche center has found them in most of the monitoring pits they have dug.
However, many of the weak layers have yielded unstable snowpack test results. But a “good amount” of avalanche activity is a clear sign that weak layers are a problem, he said.
Marienthal said that the avalanche center has recorded a total of 50 avalanches this winter—not all were caused by weaker layers of snow.
Of that, 15 were avalanche incidents. An avalanche incident is when a person unintentionally triggers or gets caught, carried and buried in an avalanche.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue Capt. Scott Secor said that people tend to underestimate avalanche conditions, and don’t consider factors like wind and recent snowfall.
The bottom line is that if a person does not have a beacon the search and rescue team struggles to help, he said.
“It’s one of those pieces of equipment that is such a life saving piece of gear that should be on every rider,” Secor said.
