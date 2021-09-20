top story Snow blankets Big Sky and West Yellowstone, but warmer and drier weather is on its way By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The southern end of the Bridger Mountains sport a dusting of snow on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite freezing temperatures at high elevation around Gallatin County and snowfall in Big Sky and parts of West Yellowstone, warmer, drier weather could be on the horizon this week, according to meteorologists.About four inches of snow blanketed Big Sky and about an inch fell in the West Yellowstone area early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A high pressure weather system is on its way, however, that is predicted to bring warmer and drier weather to much of the area.Monday was the final day of a weather pattern with winds pushing cooler air from the northwest, National Weather Service forecaster Ray Greely said. A high pressure system moving in, which will bring warmer weather ahead of it and average temperatures behind it, could be over the Bozeman area by Tuesday. “When these systems run through, it depends on how amplified they are when they come through here,” Greely said. “Sometimes there could be bigger temperature swings with higher temperatures ahead of them and cooler temperatures behind them.”Much of Gallatin County is still in extreme and exceptional drought conditions — the most acute drought designations, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. The southern tip of Gallatin County around West Yellowstone is experiencing severe drought.It is unlikely that Gallatin County will get any more snow this week, Greely said. The rest of September is expected to be warmer and drier, with the high pressure system bringing slightly above average temperatures. Average highs for temperatures this time of year hang between 70 and 75 degrees, Greely said.Daylight around the state is also beginning to decrease. The autumnal equinox, which is Wednesday, is when astronomical fall begins and marks when most areas in the Northern Hemisphere start seeing fewer than 12 hours of daylight.Daylight has been decreasing by about 3 minutes a day since the start of meteorological fall, which began Sept. 1.La Nina weather patterns, which generally bring more rain and cooler temperatures, are expected for this fall and winter, Greely said. Not all La Ninas behave the same way, with La Nina conditions last year yielding less snow and rain, which negatively impacted the snowpack that feeds rivers and reservoirs in Gallatin County.“Even though it’s a higher probability, there’s a chance it could be normal or below average precipitation,” Greely said.Air quality in the Bozeman area was good on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s daily air monitoring report. Air quality in the early hours of Sunday had degraded to unhealthy for sensitive groups, but steadily improved to good by midday and stayed the course into Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Snow Big Sky West Yellowstone Gallatin County National Weather Service High Pressure Meteorology Weather System Ray Greely La Nina Sky Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Politics Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session 49 min ago Politics Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts 49 min ago Environment Snow blankets Big Sky and West Yellowstone, but warmer and drier weather is on its way 1 hr ago City Finding a home: Community prevails at Bozeman Pond, despite misconceptions Sep 18, 2021 News Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies Sep 18, 2021 City Bozeman City Commission candidates begin spending Sep 18, 2021 What to read next Politics Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session Politics Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts Environment Snow blankets Big Sky and West Yellowstone, but warmer and drier weather is on its way City Finding a home: Community prevails at Bozeman Pond, despite misconceptions News Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies City Bozeman City Commission candidates begin spending Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman drought conditions worsen, reservoir levels holding Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Whitefish kill reported on upper Yellowstone River in suspected PKD outbreak Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Sourdough Canyon Trail south of Bozeman to close for four weeks Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 160-acre property in Middle Cottonwood Canyon secured for public Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 Rain, helicopters help subdue new fire in the Crazy Mountains Posted: Sep. 15, 2021