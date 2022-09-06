Let the news come to you

Elevated wildfire smoke across central areas of Montana prompted the state Department of Environmental Quality to issue its first air quality alert of the year for eight counties last Friday. More air quality alerts on Monday and Tuesday followed, including one on Monday for Gallatin County.

Austin McDowell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said the majority of smoke in Montana over the past few days is coming from fires in other states like Idaho, Oregon and California.

A large ridge of high pressure is pushing winds from the west and southwest to our direction, McDowell said. That means smoke from fires in the west and southwest is also being blown to Montana.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

