Elevated wildfire smoke across central areas of Montana prompted the state Department of Environmental Quality to issue its first air quality alert of the year for eight counties last Friday. More air quality alerts on Monday and Tuesday followed, including one on Monday for Gallatin County.
Austin McDowell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said the majority of smoke in Montana over the past few days is coming from fires in other states like Idaho, Oregon and California.
A large ridge of high pressure is pushing winds from the west and southwest to our direction, McDowell said. That means smoke from fires in the west and southwest is also being blown to Montana.
McDowell pointed to the Moose fire near Salmon, Idaho and the Double Creek fire in northeast Oregon as the main fires blowing smoke into Montana this past week.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Moose fire was 107,523 acres and 44% contained. The Double Creek fire “blew up” over the weekend, McDowell said, to 53,539 acres and is not yet contained.
Comparatively, fires in Montana are much smaller, but could be contributing some smoke locally, McDowell said. He pointed to the Trail Ridge fire in Beaverhead County, which as of Tuesday afternoon was 3,028 acres.
Brandon McGuire, air quality modeler for DEQ, said the source of the smoke is a mix between large fires out of state and smaller fires in Montana.
A slew of small fires across western Montana are putting up smoke, McGuire said. He named the Trail Ridge fire and Solomon fire, burning 300 acres south of Missoula, as local sources of smoke.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for nearly the entire state of Montana. Red flag warnings prompt local fire departments to be aware of high fire risk because of conditions like gusty winds and high temperatures.
Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday afternoon fire danger in the park is “very high.” There have been three wildland fires in the park this year, all of which are controlled. There are no restrictions on campfires in place or planned in the park.
Given forecasted high temperatures and strong winds, “(Wednesday) is an extremely critical day for fire conditions in Montana,” McDowell said.
Cassie Wandersee, spokesperson for the DNRC, pointed to the red flag warnings across the state as an indicator of the heightened fire danger.
“Just because we’re moving closer to fall doesn’t mean that fire danger has gone away,” Wandersee said. “We’re calling on the public to do their part.”
The DEQ air quality alert on Friday impacted eight counties in central Montana. On Monday, that number grew to 16 counties, with 24-hour averages of air quality measures “the worst of the year so far,” DEQ said in a release.
But on Tuesday, smoke conditions across much of the state had improved considerably, McGuire said, prompting him to scale back the air quality alerts to only three counties: Beaverhead, Powder River, and Ravalli.
Conditions in Gallatin County have improved and there was no longer an air quality alert in place as of Tuesday, although air pollution from smoke was still “elevated,” McGuire said.
On Sunday, air quality in Gallatin County was deemed “unhealthy” at 155, and on Monday “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at 135. Tuesday afternoon, the air quality was “moderate” at 96.
Wildfires worsen air quality by elevating fine particulate matter in the air. Particulate matter with a diameter less than 2.5 microns, or PM 2.5, is a pollutant of big concern from wildfire smoke. People can inhale small particles into their lungs that can spread through the blood and threaten human health.
Populations known to be most vulnerable to wildfire smoke include children, seniors, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers, and people experiencing homelessness.
But McGuire said that overall, looking at this year versus last year is almost like “comparing night and day.”
Last year, the first air quality alert from heavy smoke came on July 12. This year it came over a month later on Sept. 2. The fire season overall has been much shorter and less severe in Montana thus far.
Along with air quality, existing smoke is also expected to improve later this week.
A front forecasted to come Wednesday evening could change the wind direction from southwest to northwest, McDowell said, which could start to clear up some of the smoke on Thursday.
“There is at least some hope after Wednesday,” McDowell said.
