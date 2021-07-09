Smoke from wildfires in states west of Montana continued to drift into Bozeman early Friday morning, causing the city’s air quality to shift from “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
A little later in the day, Bozeman’s air quality improved, changing back to moderate. Further south around West Yellowstone, air quality stayed moderate throughout the day.
Air quality specialists with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported that the majority of Montana’s smoke is drifting east from wildfires in Idaho and Washington.
Katie Alexander, an air quality meteorologist for the department, said plumes from multiple fires in both states were seeping into Montana. The Silcott fire, Lick Creek fire and Dry Gulch fire in southeast Washington and the Dixie-Jumbo fires in central Idaho were among them.
It was likely that some small Montana fires were contributing somewhat to the haze around Bozeman, but out-of-state wildfires were the overwhelming cause, Alexander said.
Thunderstorms were expected to roll into Montana on Friday afternoon, changing the direction of the wind and dispersing the smoke. Following that, “we could see a little bit of everything over the weekend,” she said.
A high-pressure system is expected to settle over southwest Montana on Saturday and build through the weekend, creating stagnant conditions. By Sunday, westerly flow bringing hot, dry and windy weather is predicted to persist.
If lightning from Friday afternoon’s thunderstorms spark more fires or small fires burning in southwest Montana grow, Saturday’s weather pattern could trap the residual smoke. However, the exact effect of the system is difficult to predict, Alexander said.
When air quality is moderate, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recommends that sensitive groups — children 17 and younger, people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women and older adults — limit any vigorous outdoor activities that last an hour or longer.
Aerobics, running and jogging, competitive sports, swimming, digging, biking uphill and wheeling a wheelchair are considered vigorous activities, according to the department.
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, DPHHS recommends that vulnerable people remain indoors as much as possible and limit vigorous outdoor activities that last 15 to 30 minutes.
Outdoor activities that last 1 hour should only be light or moderate under such conditions. These activities include walking, stretching, light yard work, yoga, gymnastics, tennis, skateboarding, weight training, light biking and hiking.
People who are vulnerable to smoke should avoid staying outdoors for more than 2 hours when air quality is rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to DPHHS.
Alexander recommended that Montanans check the link to ”Today’s Air” on Montana DEQ’s website for updated information on air quality. The page also includes links for health guidelines.
“Being informed is important,” she said. “Knowing what’s going on is the first step.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.