A plume of smoke north of Bozeman was visible for a short time late Sunday afternoon as a wildfire in Broadwater County temporarily closed Highway 12.
First reports of smoke from Deep Creek Canyon fire fire were received around 3:45 p.m., said David Nunn, a deputy fire staff officer for the Lewis and Clark National Forest. Officials estimated its size at 30 to 50 acres at 5 p.m.
Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office announced on a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. that Highway 12 east between White Sulphur Springs and Townsend were shut down at mile marker 18 due to the fire. An update said law enforcement are now shuttling drivers but warned traffic would still be slow.
The fire is in U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction with resources from the Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Broadwater County either there or headed to the fire, Nunn said.
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office was notifying residents within the area of the fire but there were no evacuation orders as of 5:12 p.m. Sunday, Nunn said.
The fire is burning in timber, including some areas of beetle kill. The cause of the fire was unknown, Nunn said.
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
