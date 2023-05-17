A weather front coming in from Canada brought more than just a few showers on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires filled the Gallatin Valley.
An air quality alert was in effect for Gallatin County Wednesday that states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. At that air quality level, health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
Air quality levels in the eastern and northeastern sections of the state are even worse. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reports that Malta and Sidney are seeing the worst impacts with both reporting hazardous levels of smoke. Miles City air quality was unhealthy.
Elsewhere, Flathead Valley air was unhealthy; Helena and Seeley Lake were unhealthy for sensitive groups; and nine other sites reported moderate levels of smoke.
NWS meteorologist Matt Ludwig said the smoke came south from Canada, where fires are burning across Alberta.
According to Canada’s National Wildland Fire Situation Report, more than a dozen fires are burning out of control in Alberta, covering 910,000 acres.
In Montana, there are prescribed burns happening east of the Rockies, but the only wildfires in the state are small ones burning near Billings, Browning and Miles City.
Although the weather front has moved out of the area, the smoke will stick around Bozeman at least through the weekend, Ludwig said. The DEQ’s smoke forecast predicts that the worst of the smoke will stay mainly east of the Continental Divide. By the weekend, southwest winds should push the smoke and haze out of the state.
