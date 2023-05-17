Let the news come to you

A weather front coming in from Canada brought more than just a few showers on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires filled the Gallatin Valley.

An air quality alert was in effect for Gallatin County Wednesday that states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. At that air quality level, health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

Air quality levels in the eastern and northeastern sections of the state are even worse. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reports that Malta and Sidney are seeing the worst impacts with both reporting hazardous levels of smoke. Miles City air quality was unhealthy.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

