Scientists have detected invasive smallmouth bass DNA in a water sample collected along the upper Yellowstone River, just north of Yellowstone National Park. But samples collected along the nearby Gardner River have all produced negative results.
Adam Sepulveda, a research zoologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center, said the positive sample came from the spot where an angler reported catching a smallmouth bass on Feb. 19.
The angler did not know what he had caught, so he released the fish back into the river. It was the farthest upstream report of the species ever documented along the upper Yellowstone River, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Genetic material from the positive sample could belong to one fish, or it could belong to multiple fish, Sepulveda said. Bass DNA was not present in any of the water samples collected along the Gardner River.
Environmental DNA sampling is a screening tool for aquatic invasive species like smallmouth bass, but to be confident that a negative result is a true negative result, lots of samples need to be analyzed, according to Sepulveda.
“We can’t say with 100% confidence that there are no bass in the Gardner River, but we can be very confident there is not an established population,” he said.
Smallmouth bass were stocked in the Tongue, Bighorn and Yellowstone rivers between Miles City and Billings in the 1960s up to the 1980s, and since then, the invasive, predatory fish species has steadily been moving upstream.
Over the last seven years, smallmouth bass have been found near Emigrant and near the Highway 89 Bridge, just above the confluence of the Shields and Yellowstone rivers. Scientists do not know where the most recently-reported bass came from.
Sepulveda and other researchers have been trying to determine how far upstream smallmouth bass can establish abundant populations as part of a study that began in 2016.
So far, they’ve found no evidence of age-0 bass beyond the stretch of the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Big Timber, he said.
The researchers initially thought that the factor limiting the fish species’ upstream establishment was water temperature, but they’ve since determined that conditions farther upstream are warm enough to support a bass population, Sepulveda said.
“We haven’t figured out why they are not upstream yet in much higher and more consistent numbers,” he said.
“Our hypothesis at this point is that it is related to density… As one area gets too crowded, you have individuals that move a little bit further upstream to find their own space.”
Officials worry that an established bass population could threaten native Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Yellowstone National Park.
In a statement released on March 9, Todd Koel, Yellowstone’s lead fisheries biologist, said that once the park’s fishing season opens on Memorial Day weekend, anglers will be required to kill and report any smallmouth bass that they catch there.
“Our goal is to protect native fish populations and natural ecosystems,” Koel said. “We will do everything in our power to prevent the establishment of smallmouth bass in the park and prevent them from preying on and displacing trout and other native fish.”
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to vote upon a mandatory catch, kill and report rule for smallmouth bass along a stretch of the Yellowstone River at their next meeting on April 19.
The rule would apply to the Yellowstone River between the border of the national park and the Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site. It would also expand to the entirety of the Shields River.
Eric Roberts, fish management bureau chief for FWP, said whenever people do catch and report a fish, a lot of times the department will just take the tissues off of the fish that it needs, and then the person can have the fish back to eat it.
Officials have been aware of smallmouth bass in the Yellowstone River for quite a while, but the species’ movement upstream has been slow, he said.
“If you think about where we typically find them — from Big Timber to Emigrant — that’s quite a ways upstream. And from Emigrant to the confluence with the Gardner — that’s another pretty big jump upstream,” he said. “We’re more inclined to think (this bass) was moved by people as opposed to a natural pioneering of smallmouth upstream.”
Catch, kill and report regulations will help the department to get a better idea of how established bass are in the stretch of the river north of the park, according to Roberts.
Otolith samples, or samples taken from the ear bones of fish, can help the department figure out where individual fish originate from, which may inform future management decisions around smallmouth bass.
“(Next steps) really depend on how established the population is,” Roberts said. “If we determine that it’s still at a really low level, we may keep the catch, kill, report rule in place. If it’s more expansive than what we expect, we might institute a no-limit rule to allow anglers to harvest as many bass as possible.”
Depending on the prevalence of bass, other suppression measures — like netting or electrofishing — could be used, but they also may impact the cold water fishery.