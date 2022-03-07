A lone smallmouth bass was caught and released in waters it should not have been in: the confluence of the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said that the agency is aware of the incident. He said what the agency might do is still being discussed.
How the smallmouth bass ended up on the border of Yellowstone National Park is still a mystery. An angler caught the fish about one mile from the entrance of Yellowstone National Park in late February.
“One of the things we don’t know is how the fish got there, whether it came up the river on its own or whether it was transplanted,” Jacobsen said. “We don’t know.”
Jacobsen asked that if people fish on the upper Yellowstone River and catch a smallmouth bass to give FWP a call. The agency will collect the fish and conduct tests on it, he said.
Clayton Elliott, the conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said the organization is concerned about the smallmouth population making its way that far up the Yellowstone system.
The nonnative species tends to be found in the lower Yellowstone, around Laurel and Billings. Climate change and a shift in the temporal structure of rivers in the West made the news of the lone smallmouth bass shocking, but not surprising, he said.
“It’s sort of been a matter of time that those smallmouth are going to make their way up,” Elliott said.
Elliott said that the problem with the species is that they are voracious predators. Jacobsen described them as adaptable, and “incredibly invasive.”
Even though the fish’s appearance at the meeting point of the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers was a single data point, Elliott said it was worth a deeper look — like whether the fish was caught elsewhere and released.
Or possible policy actions.
“What it does merit is a conversation on where there is going to be a line in the sand on smallmouth encroachment in the Yellowstone system,” Elliot.
One solution could be mandatory catch and kill regulations. But where a line could be drawn for those regulations to kick in — whether at Big Timber, Columbus, Livingston — is hard to place, Elliot said.
Richard Parks owns Parks’ Fly Shop in Gardiner, just up the road from where the smallmouth bass was caught. He said one fish was not concerning. But its appearance was like a canary in the coal mine, he said.
He said that a smallmouth bass appearing that far out of its typical range was an indicator of one of the many problems linked to climate change.
Parks was skeptical of regulatory solutions. He said that smallmouth bass, or any fish for that matter, would go where they wanted.
“You can write all the regulations you want, but if you continue to create the conditions that allow that to happen, you’re going to get more of the same,” Parks said.