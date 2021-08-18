Fire engine

A Forest Service fire engine sits parked at the Mount Ellis trailhead.

 Helena Dore/Chronicle

A wildfire that started south of Bozeman on Mount Ellis over the weekend has been called out.

Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said crews extinguished the small fire by Sunday at around 1:15 p.m.

The fire ignited in an area with grass and trees on the southeastern slope of Mount Ellis on Saturday. A homeowner who was hiking in the area first reported it at around 2:30 p.m. that day.

The fire reached about a tenth of an acre on Saturday, but ground crews and a helicopter from the Forest Service kept the blaze from spreading further.

Firefighters spent Saturday and Sunday building and reinforcing line around the fire and mopping it up.

Officials confirmed that the cause of the Mount Ellis fire was lightning, Daley said.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

