Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A small fire started near Blacktail Mountain on Thursday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.

The fire, dubbed the Gallup Canyon Fire, is estimated to be approximately 0.3 acres in size, according to a Facebook post from the Forest Service.

A fire truck and a helicopter has been assigned to work the fire and firefighters are working on accessing the fire, according to the Forest Service.

Smoke is visible from Springhill Road. Blacktail Mountain is a peak in the northern Bridger Mountain range.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.