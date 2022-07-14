Business and Health Reporter
A small fire started near Blacktail Mountain on Thursday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.
The fire, dubbed the Gallup Canyon Fire, is estimated to be approximately 0.3 acres in size, according to a Facebook post from the Forest Service.
A fire truck and a helicopter has been assigned to work the fire and firefighters are working on accessing the fire, according to the Forest Service.
Smoke is visible from Springhill Road. Blacktail Mountain is a peak in the northern Bridger Mountain range.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
