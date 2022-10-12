drinking horse closed
A sign and caution tape tell hikers that Drinking Horse Mountain trail is closed due to a small fire on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 

 Isabel Hicks

BRIDGER CANYON — A small fire that erupted on Drinking Horse Mountain early Wednesday morning has been controlled by local fire departments.

The fire, first reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, burned close to the top of the Drinking Horse trail. It burned about one-seventh of an acre.

The fire was completely contained around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and crews are not expecting control issues with the fire, said Marna Daley, spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

