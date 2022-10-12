BRIDGER CANYON — A small fire that erupted on Drinking Horse Mountain early Wednesday morning has been controlled by local fire departments.
The fire, first reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, burned close to the top of the Drinking Horse trail. It burned about one-seventh of an acre.
The fire was completely contained around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and crews are not expecting control issues with the fire, said Marna Daley, spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Daley said the fire was human-caused and is under investigation. She could not provide further details.
There were no injuries or damages as of Wednesday morning, according to Daley. Crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest worked to extinguish the fire.
On Wednesday firefighters put out remaining embers in the burned area, Daley said. It is unclear when the trail will reopen.
“We just ask folks to make sure their campfires are completely extinguished and the ground is cool to the touch before they leave,” Daley said.
The public will see smoke from the mountain as crews work on Wednesday, she added.
The 2.2 mile trail that opened in September 2008 climbs 700 feet from Bridger Creek to the Drinking Horse Mountain summit, directly across Bridger Canyon from the “M” trail. The trailhead is 5 miles north of downtown Bozeman.
The Drinking Horse trail is managed by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust on land owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The trail is one of Bozeman’s most popular because of its proximity to town, said Chet Work, executive director for GVLT. On average, 225 people use the trail each day. The land trust began tracking those numbers in August.
Work encouraged recreationists to use other trails in the valley while Drinking Horse is temporarily closed, like Middle Cottonwood or Triple Tree.
Work said it’s lucky the fire happened on a cloudy day in October rather than a dry week in July or August.
“This was a fortunate catch,” Work said. “At a different time of year, the impact on the landscape and our neighbors could have been much worse.”
