The skier who died at Bridger Bowl earlier this week was identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office as Catherine Jane Johnson, a 21-year-old Montana State University student from Wisconsin.
The ski area announced on Tuesday afternoon that a skier had died in a tree well earlier that day. The Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol received reports from Johnson's friends that she was missing. She was found unresponsive in a tree well shortly after.
The patrol made life-saving attempts after finding Johnson, but were not successful.
The county news release sent Thursday afternoon said that Johnson was wearing a helmet and died of blunt force injuries.
A tree well is the space around the base of an evergreen tree that doesn't receive as much snow as the surrounding area, creating a hole filled with loose snow, branches and air.
Tree wells are sometimes concealed by low-hanging branches.
MSU spokesman Mike Becker said that MSU staff is reaching out individually to students and staff that knew or had classes with Johnson.
“We’re reaching out individually to faculty, students in classes and a few other students on campus and working with parents as well to provide them with the support and the services that they need right now to help them through this,” he said.
Students, staff and faculty can also call MSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services office at (406) 994-4531.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.