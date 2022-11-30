Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader
An angler wearing a pair of the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Waders fly-fishes along the Yellowstone River in Paradise Valley.

 Courtesy of Simms Fishing Products

A fishing apparel manufacturer in Four Corners is releasing a new wader that will benefit conservation and restoration efforts along the Yellowstone River, several months after severe floods damaged homes and infrastructure around southwest Montana.

Simms Fishing Products announced on Tuesday that it plans to release the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader for purchase, beginning in January of 2023. A pair of the waders costs $599.95, and they come in eight sizes.

A portion of the revenue will be deposited into a fund that was set aside by the Livingston-based nonprofit Montana Freshwater Partners. The money will support work to protect the health and vitality of the Yellowstone River through projects that improve water quality, habitat, flows and floodplain connectivity.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

