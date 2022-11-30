A fishing apparel manufacturer in Four Corners is releasing a new wader that will benefit conservation and restoration efforts along the Yellowstone River, several months after severe floods damaged homes and infrastructure around southwest Montana.
Simms Fishing Products announced on Tuesday that it plans to release the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader for purchase, beginning in January of 2023. A pair of the waders costs $599.95, and they come in eight sizes.
A portion of the revenue will be deposited into a fund that was set aside by the Livingston-based nonprofit Montana Freshwater Partners. The money will support work to protect the health and vitality of the Yellowstone River through projects that improve water quality, habitat, flows and floodplain connectivity.
The fund is part of the Yellowstone River Stewardship Campaign, which is an effort to collect donations from the public, particularly tourists, for restoration and conservation projects along the river, said Wendy Weaver, executive director of Montana Freshwater Partners.
Before record-breaking floods tore through the north end of Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities on June 13, members of the nonprofit knew that more funding was needed to address the issues that impact the Yellowstone River and others in the region.
Fish kills, increasing recreational use and drought have all put more pressure on the river ecosystem, and the level of funding for stewardship projects isn’t keeping up with the challenges, according to Weaver.
The nonprofit decided to establish a voluntary fund where people could contribute to projects that are aimed at protecting the Yellowstone River ecosystem, and it partnered with local businesses, organizations, fly shops and guides in the process.
Initially, Montana Freshwater Partners prepared to launch the campaign early on this summer. However, it had to delay the date because of the flooding, which exacerbated the need for the restoration work, Weaver said.
“We’re in the very early stages of understanding what impacts the flooding had on the river and on landowners, and we’re waiting until 2023 to see what resources come in,” she said. While that happens, members of the campaign are working toward identifying high-priority projects.
Money that’s raised through the campaign could support river cleanups, which are a significant undertaking due to the large chunks of debris. It could also go toward analyzing property damage or installing signs that promote boat ramp etiquette, Weaver said.
All in all, it’s too early for Weaver to say what kind of restoration work will take place, but various opportunities are being explored. Simms partnered with Montana Freshwater Partners after the flooding, with the aim of supporting restoration efforts, she said.
When Simms discontinued one model of waders — the Flyweight Wader — the factory in Bozeman ended up with a bunch of extra fabric and materials, said Matt Carara, the company’s product line manager for hard goods.
Simms decided to reuse the materials, and Carara helped to design the new model. With Gore-Tex Pro Shell fabric, the company developed a lightweight, breathable and durable wader that’s patterned after Simms’ popular G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader, he said.
“The Yellowstone basin is an amazing place, and we’re lucky to have such an amazing place in our backyard,” Carara said. “I think ultimately, we’re a fishing company, and what’s good for the fish is good for the angler… Supporting the resource is important for business but it’s also the right thing to do.”
Simms estimated in the release that sales from the new line of waders will generate $50,000 for the Yellowstone River Stewardship Campaign. To sweeten the deal, the company donated an additional $10,000 to the associated fund this Giving Tuesday.
Diane Bristol, Simms vice president of community and culture, said in a news release that the company is thrilled to collaborate with Montana Freshwater Partners, and it couldn’t be more excited to use one of its products “to help restore this national treasure that runs through our backyard.”
“It’s hard to put into words what the Yellowstone river and ecosystem means to us here at Simms,” she said. “On the surface, it’s a picturesque, iconic trout fishery but in reality, it’s so much more than that. It’s where we unwind, recreate, create unforgettable memories and forge lifelong family bonds and friendships.”
