Fire restrictions will go into effect Friday on state and federal lands throughout southwest Montana, officials announced Thursday.
The restrictions come as prolonged hot, dry and windy weather conditions drive drought throughout the state.
Gallatin County and Madison County are in severe drought along with most of Park, Jefferson, Broadwater and Beaverhead counties, according to a U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday.
Because of the dry conditions, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is adopting Stage 1 fire restrictions forest-wide starting Friday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks followed suit, adopting Stage 1 restrictions on its properties in Park County.
Under the Forest Service restrictions at the Hebgen Lake, Bozeman, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts, stove fires, campfires and charcoal fires only are permitted at developed recreation sites or campgrounds where metal fire rings are provided.
No fires are allowed in designated wilderness or wilderness study areas. Camping stoves can be used on National Forest System lands as long as they are fueled by propane gas.
People can smoke only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or if they’re stopped in an area that’s been cleared of all flammable material in a three-feet diameter.
Montana FWP is also banning campfires beginning Friday at its properties in Park County because of high fire danger.
Campfires at the FWP properties in Park County are allowed only where they are specifically exempted and smoking is allowed only in vehicles and areas cleared of flammable material at least three feet in diameter.
Charcoal grills may not be used and fireworks are always prohibited.
The restrictions apply to fishing access sites that include Brogan’s Landing, Carter’s Bridge, Chicory, Crystal Cross, Dailey Lake, Dan Bailey, Emigrant, Emigrant West, Free River, Grannis, Grey Owl, Highway 89 Bridge, Loch Leven, Mallard’s Rest, Mayor’s Landing, Pine Creek, Point of Rocks, Point of Rocks East, Queen of the Waters, Sheep Mountain, Slip and Slide, Springdale Bridge and Sunny Brook Springs.
Fire restrictions will also go into effect at the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.