Just south of Gallatin Gateway, the Little Bear Seed Orchard on the Custer Gallatin National Forest is playing an important role in national efforts to restore ailing whitebark pine.

Employees there regularly water and fertilize whitebark pine grafts. They periodically prune the shoots and weed around them, and they often battle pocket gophers that tunnel around the site and eat the roots.


Clay DeMastus, the site’s former manager, said in an email that there’s a 7-acre seed orchard, a clone bank and two test plantations. The orchard was set up on a clearcut from the 1980s’, and the first whitebark pine grafts were planted there in 2013.

A whitebark pine grows along the Continental Divide Trail near Cutaway Pass in the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
White Pine Blister rust cankers on are visible on small tree stems on July 16, 2007.
A Clark’s nutcracker with full throat pouch sits atop a whitebark pine on Sept. 12, 2020.
A whitebark pine, killed by mountain pine beetles, is pictured here on Aug. 29, 2006.
Whitebark pine needles frame Hilgard Peak in the Madison Mountains on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
A whitebark pine grows on a harsh site in the Wind River Range within the Shoshone National Forest on Sept. 18, 2013.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

