Just south of Gallatin Gateway, the Little Bear Seed Orchard on the Custer Gallatin National Forest is playing an important role in national efforts to restore ailing whitebark pine.
Employees there regularly water and fertilize whitebark pine grafts. They periodically prune the shoots and weed around them, and they often battle pocket gophers that tunnel around the site and eat the roots.
Clay DeMastus, the site’s former manager, said in an email that there’s a 7-acre seed orchard, a clone bank and two test plantations. The orchard was set up on a clearcut from the 1980s’, and the first whitebark pine grafts were planted there in 2013.
Grafts at the orchard get selected and tested for their apparent genetic resistance to invasive white pine blister rust, which is caused by an Asian fungus. They are sourced from the Greater Yellowstone area, and they’re also screened for tolerance to cold weather and drought, DeMastus said.
Land managers hope the orchard’s trees will produce cones, which contain the rust-resistant seeds that can be planted throughout the region. Because whitebark pine grow very slowly, the Little Bear Seed Orchard doesn’t produce many cone crops yet.
As the plants get bigger, cone production will increase year by year. Officials hope the orchard will eventually produce an average of 100 pounds of seeds per year, which can grow into close to 150,000 seedlings — enough to plant whitebark pine on about 500 acres, according to DeMastus.
Seed orchards, like the one in the Little Bear drainage, are one piece in the nation’s broader effort to combat the drastic decline of whitebark pine, but securing additional resources to restore the species on a broad scale is no small feat.
More than half of all standing whitebark pine in the United States are dead, studies say. Half of the losses occurred within the last two decades, as white pine blister rust slowly marched across the West.
Where there’s a sea of dead and dying trees, a few appear to be alive and healthy, and scientists believe those individuals hold the key to recovering the keystone tree species nationwide.
They are working in tandem with federal agencies and other partners to identify, grow and study whitebark pine with markers of genetic resistance to the fungal disease. They’re developing a national restoration plan that will guide that work.
Officials could incorporate multiple restoration strategies into the overall recovery plan, like conducting prescribed burns and mechanical thinning in targeted areas. But experts say that planting rust-resistant seedlings or seeds, and identifying genes that are leading to that resistance, are key.
In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Species listed whitebark pine as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, concluding in its finding that the tree “is likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future throughout its range.”
Despite that, the tree’s advocates are hopeful that elevating conversations about the species and allocating more funding for restoration will allow land managers to curb the decline and stave off extinction.
Wes Swaffar, Northern Rockies director for American Forests, said the threatened status gives “clear confirmation and a signal that the species is in trouble,” but it also “gives us a platform to talk more about this issue and bring more people into the fold.”
“That’s the exciting part about this work,” he said. “It’s not just a big, scary, intractable problem. It’s actually solvable, and there’s a plan to do it.”
---
Once abundant across North America’s higher elevations, the decline of whitebark pine began after white pine blister rust was introduced to the continent from Europe around the turn of the 20th century.
At the time, white pine was valued for its high-quality wood, and people would order seedlings from European growers. Inadvertently, seedlings with blister rust infections were imported to Canada and the United States.
The disease spread to native five-needle pine species, including whitebark pine, sugar pine and western white pine.
For decades, the U.S. Forest Service battled the incursion by removing “ribes” shrubs — like currants and gooseberries — from the landscape, which acted as alternate hosts for the pathogen, said Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation Policy and Outreach Coordinator Diana Tomback.
The Civilian Conservation Corps, which was founded during the Great Depression, carried out the strategy, and it continued around Yellowstone National Park through the 1970s’, said Tomback, who is a professor of integrative biology at the University of Colorado Denver.
The practice didn’t work well in the West and the blister rust has continued its slow march through whitebark pine stands in the Northern Rockies, the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevadas.
The tree’s decline is having a range of impacts on high-elevation ecosystems.
Animals that historically depended on the tree’s calorie-rich seeds for survival, including federally protected grizzly bears, are adapting to the losses by seeking out alternative food sources, often in areas that are closer to people.
Whitebark pine losses are also affecting Clark’s nutcrackers, which eat the nuts from the tree.
The bird and the tree co-evolved, and they share a mutualistic relationship. Nutcrackers cache pine seeds in the ground, where some germinate and grow into new trees.
Tomback said that nutcrackers are key to the distribution of whitebark pine, especially as the climate warms. Research shows that increasingly, the birds are caching seeds in the soil above the treeline, where seedlings can grow if the conditions are right, she said.
That’s contributing to the treeline’s gradual upslope march, and Tomback, along with researchers in Yellowstone National Park, are gathering a long-term dataset that could be used to track nutcracker abundance over time.
The worry is that the birds would mirror the whitebark pine’s decline, kicking off “a downward spiral,” Tomback said.
“There is this concern that if you lose Clark’s nutcrackers, then you lose whitebark pine regeneration,” she said.
Some experts also fear that the widespread decline of whitebark pine could have an impact on snowpack retention in the West, since the trees typically grow in high-elevation areas that hold snow for the longest periods of time.
Research on that is limited, Swaffar, of American Forests, said, but he and others expect there’s a correlation.
“As we look towards a climate future where things are hotter and drier, these little forests perched up at the mountaintops that are anchoring big snow banks in place well into the summer — they are going to be increasingly important,” he said.
---
Whitebark pine experts have to take many complicated threats into account, like competition from encroaching tree species, megafires that are driven by a warming climate and mountain pine beetle outbreaks when building an effective restoration plan.
Blister rust is the constant threat and addressing it is a huge task, Tomback said. The Northern Rockies, particularly in the Crown of the Continent ecosystem, where very few living stems remain, is the epicenter of tree losses.
Trees with blister rust infections face a slow death, but larger trees tend to last longer.
The fungus enters trees through the stomata of their needles, and then it grows down into their branches, making its way into the trunk over a period of years.
Once a canker grows around a significant proportion of the trunk’s circumference, it cuts off the tree’s flow of water and nutrients, and branches start to die. Eventually, orange, football-shaped spore sacs erupt through the bark, Tomback said.
Forest Service geneticists realized that pulling shrubs to curb blister rust infections on trees wasn’t working well and that an alternative strategy was needed.
Initially, they focused on reducing infections in western white pine, since it drove the commercial logging industry in the inland West. Occasionally, they would find a few healthy trees in areas that were decimated by blister rust, according to Tomback.
Geneticists started subjecting seeds from those trees to the fungus, and they found that some individuals showed genetic resistance to it. As a result, officials established rust-resistant planting stock for sugar pine and western white pine, she said.
Today, scientists and land management agencies hope to use that model to restore whitebark pine throughout the United States, and they’re incorporating the strategy into a national restoration plan that has yet to be finalized.
The process starts when certified tree climbers with the Forest Service and National Park Service head out into the backcountry and place cages on whitebark pine trees that they believe could be resistant to the blister rust fungus, Tomback said.
The cages prevent squirrels and Clark’s nutcrackers from extracting seeds from the cones. When they are ripe, the climbers return to the same areas, collect cones from the trees and send them to Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Nursery or Oregon’s Dorena Genetic Resource Center.
At those nurseries, the seeds undergo further screening for the blister rust. They’re grown into seedlings under controlled warehouse conditions, and then they are exposed to rust-infected currants or gooseberries, according to Tomback.
Elizabeth Pansing, director of forest and restoration science at American Forests, said if you take a walk through one of the nurseries you’ll see rows of trees that are being tested for their rust-resistance.
As the seedlings grow, experts look for symptoms and they score the plants based on what they see.
Officials want to identify the parents of seedlings that fare well, then continue collecting their cones for restoration purposes.
The process is time-consuming, labor intensive and costly, which is why some people are looking to cut out the middle step.
Through direct seeding, foresters could take seeds that have already been screened for genetic resistance to blister rust and plant them into the ground directly, instead of waiting for them to grow into seedlings at nurseries, Pansing said.
”We’re not going to schlep seedlings out to these really remote locations, but we could take seeds,” she said. “We can also do restorations in locations where we have a lower threshold for success.”
Seed orchards like the one in the Little Bear drainage could simplify the process as well, where land managers will be able to source those seeds from a central, more accessible location.
Pansing was quick to point out that the goal isn’t to replace seedling planting with direct seeding, but the process could supplement and ramp up restoration activities on the ground, “so we can cover more areas and do a better job of reforesting areas that need a little bit of help.”
Pansing said she was encouraged at the direction the national restoration plan was going, and that it could act as a model for advancing the restoration of species over large ranges.
---
Robert Keane, a research ecologist and associate director at the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation, said that having rust-resistant seedlings is the key, because they will create the forests of tomorrow.
Because of the seedlings’ importance, maintaining genetic diversity is a must, since the species could lose other genetic properties that may contribute to its resilience in the face of climate change and other disturbances.
David Neale, director of the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation and emeritus professor of plant sciences at the University of California, Davis, echoed Keane’s point, noting that there is going to be a great deal of pressure to restore the tree quickly due to the recent listing.
“In the earnestness to put out blister rust resistant trees, you may put out a bunch of stuff that’s just not going to survive,” Neale said.
Neale has been working on the Whitebark Pine Genome Project, which he described as the “23andMe” for trees. If it’s successful, a forester will be able to clip a needle off of a whitebark pine tree and bring it back to the lab to determine whether or not it carries disease-resistant genes.
It would be a shortcut, in terms of time and money, to identify the disease-resistant materials.
Neale’s team is about to finish sequencing the whitebark pine genome. After they are done, the researchers will work to narrow down which of the tree’s 50,000 or so genes are responsible for rust-resistance.
Scientists like Neale and land management agencies and their partners need time and money to complete the work that will lead to the recovery of the species, especially since the places where the trees grow are mostly remote and the cost of restoration is high.
While organizations like American Forests and the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation are helping to support and fund recovery efforts, “public awareness is a challenge for a species that is effectively out of sight, out of mind for the vast majority of the American public,” said Swaffar.
Keane said that because of the work that’s already been done to develop strategies to protect and restore whitebark pine, the Fish and Wildlife Service’s recovery plan is in many ways already written. It just needs to be put into the right format.
If people keep building out the plan by taking steps like planting rust-resistant seedlings and creating a seed bank that agencies can draw from, the rest should be relatively easy, Keane said.
“We’re all set. We’re ready to go. We can start doing it right now. And instead of just restoring the fringes, we can actually make some really, really big gains if this national whitebark pine restoration plan gets funded by the federal government,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.