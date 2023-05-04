Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale has co-sponsored a set of bills that would reduce or eliminate funding that four federal agencies use to acquire public land, altering a provision of the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act.
Rosendale, along with Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Chip Roy of Texas and Eli Crane of Arizona, introduced House Resolutions 2153, 2158, 2169 and 2207 to Congress on March 29.
HR 2153 would bar the Bureau of Land Management from putting more than $28.3 million in Land and Water Conservation funding toward projects to procure land in fiscal year 2024. The federal agency would otherwise receive about $74 million for this work.
LWCF dollars are sourced from offshore energy royalties, and they allow federal agencies to purchase public land for parks, trails and other outdoor spaces. They also provide state and local governments with matching grants.
The Great American Outdoors Act guaranteed full and permanent funding for the LWCF, mandating that Congress deposit $900 million into the account annually. Rosendale’s four bills would limit the availability of these funds for land acquisition specifically.
Dave Chadwick, an authority on federal public land legislation, said while LWCF funding can be used to address maintenance issues, its core purpose is arguably land acquisition. The four House Resolutions would gut the fund by zeroing in on that use.
The Park Service, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service and BLM typically plan out land acquisition projects years in advance, and they often leverage bridge funding from NGOs and other sources. If Rosendale’s bills pass, all that work will be derailed, Chadwick said.
Because a strong bipartisan coalition backed the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, including Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Chadwick believes it’s unlikely the bills will pass.
However, he said the resolutions legitimize the concept of chipping away at public lands.
“It’s dangerous, and I think tangibly so. We have elected officials from Montana legitimizing ideas that are uniquely bad for Montana,” he said.
Rosendale did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday, but he has praised the Great American Outdoors Act in the past.
According to the Daily Montanan, Rosendale said in a statement that because of the country’s $31 trillion in debt, he’s worked with his colleagues to identify areas where the federal government can reduce spending while protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits.
“The legislation that I cosponsored only prevents the Land and Water Conservation Fund from being used for land acquisitions — it does not impact the maintenance of parks and facilities,” he said in that statement.
LWCF funding has supported lots of land acquisition projects across southwest Montana. For example, in 1993 the money was used to purchase Peets Hill in Bozeman.
Marne Hayes, director of Business for Montana’s Outdoors, said some 70% of Montana’s fishing access sites are funded with LWCF dollars, and they provide anglers and visitors with important recreational opportunities.
A vast coalition of people backed the Great American Outdoors Act, and “when we’re talking about investing in the outdoors, it’s not just about how to bring people to play in the outdoors,” Hayes said.
“It’s also about how to invest in landscapes in ways that protect them,” she said. “Zeroing out funding that has proven to be such an advantageous source of investment for outdoor recreation in Montana is pretty damaging.”
