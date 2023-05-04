Wild
People watch the sunset at Peets Hill on June 30, 2022.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale has co-sponsored a set of bills that would reduce or eliminate funding that four federal agencies use to acquire public land, altering a provision of the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act.

Rosendale, along with Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Chip Roy of Texas and Eli Crane of Arizona, introduced House Resolutions 2153, 2158, 2169 and 2207 to Congress on March 29.

HR 2153 would bar the Bureau of Land Management from putting more than $28.3 million in Land and Water Conservation funding toward projects to procure land in fiscal year 2024. The federal agency would otherwise receive about $74 million for this work.


