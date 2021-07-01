As conditions around Montana heat up heading into Fourth of July weekend, crews on the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge have been mopping up, searching for hot spots and working to contain the wildfire’s edge.
The Robertson Draw fire started on June 13 at around 3 p.m. about 7 miles south of Red Lodge. High temperatures and strong winds stoked the fire, driving evacuations along the Montana-Wyoming border.
Fire managers on Wednesday put the fire’s size at a little over 29,800 acres. Its perimeter was 65% contained. There were 280 people working on it. Twenty-one structures have burned in the fire.
A Type 2 incident management team was set to take over command of the fire on Wednesday. Officials anticipated increasingly hot, dry weather coming into Fourth of July weekend would dry out timber and fine fuels, potentially causing the fire to spread.
No evacuation orders were in effect on Wednesday, but evacuation warnings remained in effect for areas south of Red Lodge and east of U.S. Highway 212.
A new order closing all Custer Gallatin National Forest system lands south of Point of Rocks in the Rock Creek drainage was in place on Wednesday. Some Bureau of Land Management lands in Carbon County near the fire were also closed to the public.
Many roads, trailheads, campgrounds, dispersed camping areas and Forest Service buildings on the east side of Highway 212 were closed off, but amenities west of the highway remained open for recreation. The Beartooth Highway itself was open to travelers.
A 55-year-old Bridger man was charged with starting the Robertson Draw fire in June after he admitted to spilling gasoline while riding a dirt bike in an area closed to motor vehicles, charging documents say.
John Lightburn was arrested and charged with two felony counts of negligent arson and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief late in June. Documents allege he was riding a dirt bike on a non-motorized trail in the Beartooth Mountains when he stopped to repair the bike.
Gasoline spilled around the area, and Lightburn checked the spark plug, documents say. A fire then sparked and ignited the gasoline. Instead of trying to put out the fire, Lightburn fled the area, according to charging documents.
