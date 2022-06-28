An initiative that would have applied stringent pollution protections along 110 miles of the Gallatin and Madison rivers will not make it onto the statewide ballot in November.
Initiative 191 would have designated the Gallatin River from Yellowstone National Park’s border to the confluence of Spanish Creek and the Madison River between Hebgen and Ennis lakes as “Outstanding Resource Waters.”
The designation would have granted the rivers the strictest pollution protections afforded under state law. It would have barred regulators from issuing “point source” pollution discharge permits that lead to “any change in water quality” — both permanent and temporary.
In their effort to get the measure on the statewide ballot in the fall, sponsors were tasked with collecting 30,108 signatures from registered voters by June 17. They did not submit the required signatures to election officials by the deadline.
Chuck Denowh, manager of the No on I-191 Campaign, said requests at five county election offices revealed that sponsors of the initiative submitted 10 signatures in total.
No on I-191 roped in a broad coalition of people from various economic sectors who shared concerns that the initiative could have unintended and far-reaching consequences for agricultural production, habitat restoration and transportation.
“We are glad Montanans resoundingly rejected I-191,” Denowh said in a news release. “Our diverse coalition representing ag, small business, conservation, access, workforce housing, transportation safety, and more will continue to advocate for collaborative approaches to protecting the Gallatin and Madison Rivers, and are ready to mobilize should the I-191 proponents make another attempt to take away access and harm our local economies.”
Outstanding Resource Water designations have only been adopted in national parks and wilderness areas, and they’ve never been tested out in a private lands context, which is why previous attempts to designate the Gallatin River have been rejected, Denowh said.
Opponents of I-191 feared that restrictions on “temporary” changes to water quality could have prevented the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from approving permits for a wide variety of activities, like irrigation, road maintenance and river restoration projects.
John Meyer, attorney for the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said he couldn’t recall how many signatures he submitted supporting I-191, but sponsors of the measure collected “a ton of signatures” online that they could not use.
Back in May, a Montana Supreme Court ruling blocked Cottonwood and sponsors Gallatin Wildlife Association and Montana Rivers from collecting voters’ signatures electronically, which threw a wrench in their strategy for meeting the June 17 deadline.
Shortly afterward, the sponsors pulled out of the I-191 campaign, though Meyer continued to pursue it on his own.
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, wrote in a letter to his group’s membership that those involved in the campaign knew from the beginning that two things had to happen in order for it to be a success.
First, “the Montana Supreme Court had to give us permission to collect signatures electronically,” and second, “we would need someone or a group of (someones) that would financially underwrite this effort,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, Montana DEQ listed the main stem Gallatin River as water quality impaired, pointing to nontoxic, neon green algal blooms that have reappeared there over the past four summers.
Over time, such blooms can alter a river’s taxonomy and deplete its waters of oxygen, which can impact fish populations. Nutrient pollution from treated wastewater, fertilizer runoff and other sources prime the rivers for the growth of algae.
Many conservation groups have worked collaboratively with entities in Big Sky to protect the river from further degradation, but Meyer has tried to force state regulators to apply hard limits on nutrient pollution.
Designating a river as an Outstanding Resource Water typically involves detailed and rigorous review, and since 2006, various conservation groups have tried to compel state officials to apply the protections along the Gallatin River. All attempts to secure a designation have failed or been rejected.
Sponsors of I-191 attempted to circumvent the state’s normal Outstanding Resource Water designation process by putting the issue directly before voters. That outsider approach rubbed many stakeholders the wrong way, Denowh said.
Shortly before the Montana Supreme Court ruled that electronic signatures were invalid, Denowh filed a complaint against Cottonwood Law and Meyer with the state’s Commissioner of Political Practices.
Montana’s campaign finance laws require groups to disclose how much money they spend on campaigns to influence ballot measures and where that money comes from.
According to the May 11 complaint by Denowh, Meyer and Cottonwood Law “failed to file a single report” or “disclose any of these expenditures.”
Denowh requested that the commissioner investigate the alleged campaign finance violations immediately. He listed various web pages and videos on Cottonwood’s website that do not contain the required “paid for by” disclaimer.
“There are likely multiple other expenditures that have been made of which we are unaware,” Denowh wrote in the complaint. “Every unreported, undisclosed expenditure has been made illegally.”
Meyer said that as soon as the commissioner contacted him about the claims by Denowh, he submitted all the required paperwork.
“We spent very little money on the issue, and there’s nothing else left to do,” he said. “It’s this big conspiracy that we’re well-funded… We spent less than $10,000 on the campaign.”
Meyer said the Gallatin River turning green is not the problem, but a symptom of the problem, which is that large conservation groups are collaborating with developers in Big Sky.
“We are totally committed to protecting the Gallatin River from green algae and greenwashing,” he said.
Denowh said that as far as he is aware, the supporters of I-191 have missed three or four deadlines, and they still have not disclosed any of the spending associated with the campaign.
“I’ve never seen somebody refuse to comply like this,” he said. “Voters need to know who is funding these types of efforts.”
Denowh said Montana’s water laws are strong, and they were developed through collaboration. Meyer’s strategy of regulating pollution unilaterally, without talking to stakeholders, is not going to work, he said.