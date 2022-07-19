Ned Zimmerman holds his fence open on the newly rerouted Porcupine Ibex trail on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Zimmerman blocked access to the former Porcupine Lowline trail, that ran through his property, for years, arguing that the Forest Service had no legal right to the original Porcupine Lowline trail. Zimmerman proposed the reroute in 2018 to the Crazy Mountain Working Group, a group of landowners, conservationists and access advocates.
Ned Zimmerman holds his fence open on the newly rerouted Porcupine Ibex trail on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Zimmerman blocked access to the former Porcupine Lowline trail, that ran through his property, for years, arguing that the Forest Service had no legal right to the original Porcupine Lowline trail. Zimmerman proposed the reroute in 2018 to the Crazy Mountain Working Group, a group of landowners, conservationists and access advocates.
A coalition of conservation and sporting groups are appealing a federal district court judge’s decision over public access rights in the Crazy Mountains, the organizations announced last week.
Friends of the Crazy Mountains, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the Skyline Sportsmen Association and Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat signaled last Thursday that they plan to take their case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Late this March, U.S. District Judge Susan Watters affirmed the findings of U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan, who rejected the claims of the coalition, siding with the U.S. Forest Service.
The case centers around longstanding public access disputes at in the Crazy Mountains — a range that is plagued by a “checkerboard” land ownership pattern that intermixes isolated parcels of public and private land.
A relic of railroad land grants from the late 1800s, the pattern often forces people to cross through private land in order to reach public land. But if a historical prescriptive easement exists on private property, members of the public can legally do that.
When people have continuously and without interruption accessed a property for five years “in a manner that is open, notorious, and clearly visible to the owner of the land” and “hostile and adverse to the owner,” they have a legal right to cross that property without permission.
Multiple landowners at the base of the Crazies dispute the existence of historical prescriptive easements on their properties, even though the trails have been marked on U.S. Forest Service maps for decades.
Many of them have attempted to obstruct public access by blocking trailheads, setting up “no trespassing” signs and placing locks on gates, according to court documents. If people stay off of the easements consistently for five years, the legal rights of way can cease to exist.
In 2019, the coalition of conservation and sporting organizations sued the U.S. Forest Service, claiming that the agency violated administrative laws when it failed to defend the public’s right to use easements along four trails in the range.
Instead of defending the trails in court, agency officials negotiated with area landowners to develop alternative routes, the plaintiffs claimed. The lawsuit addresses purported easements along Porcupine-Lowline trail No. 267, East Trunk Trail No. 136, Sweet Grass trail No. 122 and Elk Creek trail No. 195.
Attorneys for the Forest Service wrote in court documents that the reroute resolved “a longstanding dispute between public land users and private landowners in a cooperative and mutually beneficial way.”
They wrote that the agency adequately reviewed the environmental impacts of the Ibex project, and they found that regulations did not require them to sue private landowners to establish a prescriptive use right.
Magistrate Judge Cavan wrote in his findings that the agency’s actions weren’t “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise not in accordance with the law.” The plaintiffs “failed to show that the Forest Service did not take a ‘hard look’ at the environmental impacts of the Ibex project,” he wrote.
Officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest declined to comment on the specifics of the case, but they pointed out that the agency launched three separate National Environmental Policy Act processes to analyze the impacts of the trail reroute.
Those analyses were reflected in the 2006 Gallatin National Forest Travel Planning Process and associated Forest-wide Environmental Impact Statement. They were also reflected in the 2008 Forest-wide Roads and Trail Environmental Analysis. In 2018, the agency conducted a third public involvement opportunity.
John Sullivan III, Montana Chapter Board chair of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said that after looking carefully at the recent ruling, his group respectfully believes Judge Watters got it wrong.
Much of the evidence that the coalition provided in the complaint was not fully addressed by the court, and whether they are prescriptive or perfected, public dollars have gone toward trails for decades, he said.
“In court, under oath, the Forest Service said they thought that the trails in question were all public, and they had legal public easements on them. At the same time, they made the decision to allow hostile landowners to keep illegal obstructions,” he said.
Allowing agencies to abandon trails without going through a public process sets a dangerous legal precedent, and the Crazies are just one example of where landowners in the state are obstructing access and “daring agencies to do something about it,” Sullivan said.
“We’re losing access left and right, and we can’t allow agencies to abandon them without a public process that includes a high level of scrutiny,” he said. “What we’re fighting over is preserving this West that we all love.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.