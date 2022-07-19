Let the news come to you

A coalition of conservation and sporting groups are appealing a federal district court judge’s decision over public access rights in the Crazy Mountains, the organizations announced last week.

Friends of the Crazy Mountains, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the Skyline Sportsmen Association and Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat signaled last Thursday that they plan to take their case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Late this March, U.S. District Judge Susan Watters affirmed the findings of U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan, who rejected the claims of the coalition, siding with the U.S. Forest Service.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

