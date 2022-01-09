Support Local Journalism


Snowpack conditions improved significantly in the mountains around Bozeman through December and the early part of January following a warm and dry fall, according to a new snowpack report.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service described how precipitation in December shifted snowpack levels around the state in a Montana Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report, which the department releases on a monthly basis.

Mage Hulstrand, NRCS data collection officer for Montana, said even though there was a cold snap in October, dry and warm conditions through October and November meant the water year got off to a slow start.

For much of the state, including its southwest corner, December was a turnaround month. SNOTEL sites in some areas recorded record-breaking precipitation, according to Hulstrand.

“It’s been a really beneficial month,” she said. “Going into early December, we were nearing some of the lower percentiles in some basins, in the Madison and the Gallatin particularly.”

According to NCRS’ latest report, snowpack levels in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Upper Yellowstone river basins were very low at the beginning of December, but they shot up by the end of the month after storms brought much-needed precipitation.

Snow water equivalent in the Gallatin river basin rose from 76% of normal to 92% of normal between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, while levels increased from 81% of normal to 108% of normal in the Madison river basin.

Further west in the Jefferson river basin, snow water equivalent hovered around 70% of normal on Dec. 1, but levels increased to 88% of normal by Jan. 1. East of Bozeman in the Upper Yellowstone river basin, levels rose from 60% of normal to 89% of normal through December.

“While the recent snowfall is encouraging, it is still too early to tell what this winter will bring in terms of seasonal water supply,” Hultstrand said in a news release. “The snowpack in Montana typically peaks in mid-April, and at this point any snowpack deficits could easily be recovered in a single storm.”

Since the start of January, snow has continued to accumulate around much of southwest Montana, and snowpack levels have recovered throughout much of the region.

Snow water equivalent in the Gallatin river basin was 100% of normal on Saturday, and levels were 115% of normal in the Madison river basin. Snow water equivalent was 108% of normal in the Jefferson river basin and 101% of normal in the Upper Yellowstone river basin.

Since the state is coming off of an extremely dry summer season, drought conditions still persist in much of the state, with the exception of northwest Montana, according to Hulstrand.

Above normal snowpack conditions are needed in order for many areas to see normal surface water conditions this spring and summer, she said. Typically, the majority of snowpack accumulation occurs from January to mid-May, but December is an important contributor.

“For the southwest region in particular, it would be great to see above normal snowpacks going into the spring and summer runoff season,” Hulstrand said. “The soils are dry and they are going to need to recharge once runoff begins.”

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

