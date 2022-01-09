top story Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jan 9, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Skiers slide up Sourdough Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Snowpack conditions improved significantly in the mountains around Bozeman through December. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A heart shaped hole is poked into fresh powder on the Sourdough Canyon trail on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Snowpack conditions improved significantly in the mountains around Bozeman through December. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Snowpack conditions improved significantly in the mountains around Bozeman through December and the early part of January following a warm and dry fall, according to a new snowpack report.The Natural Resources Conservation Service described how precipitation in December shifted snowpack levels around the state in a Montana Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report, which the department releases on a monthly basis.Mage Hulstrand, NRCS data collection officer for Montana, said even though there was a cold snap in October, dry and warm conditions through October and November meant the water year got off to a slow start. For much of the state, including its southwest corner, December was a turnaround month. SNOTEL sites in some areas recorded record-breaking precipitation, according to Hulstrand.“It’s been a really beneficial month,” she said. “Going into early December, we were nearing some of the lower percentiles in some basins, in the Madison and the Gallatin particularly.”According to NCRS’ latest report, snowpack levels in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Upper Yellowstone river basins were very low at the beginning of December, but they shot up by the end of the month after storms brought much-needed precipitation.Snow water equivalent in the Gallatin river basin rose from 76% of normal to 92% of normal between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, while levels increased from 81% of normal to 108% of normal in the Madison river basin. Further west in the Jefferson river basin, snow water equivalent hovered around 70% of normal on Dec. 1, but levels increased to 88% of normal by Jan. 1. East of Bozeman in the Upper Yellowstone river basin, levels rose from 60% of normal to 89% of normal through December.“While the recent snowfall is encouraging, it is still too early to tell what this winter will bring in terms of seasonal water supply,” Hultstrand said in a news release. “The snowpack in Montana typically peaks in mid-April, and at this point any snowpack deficits could easily be recovered in a single storm.”Since the start of January, snow has continued to accumulate around much of southwest Montana, and snowpack levels have recovered throughout much of the region.Snow water equivalent in the Gallatin river basin was 100% of normal on Saturday, and levels were 115% of normal in the Madison river basin. Snow water equivalent was 108% of normal in the Jefferson river basin and 101% of normal in the Upper Yellowstone river basin.Since the state is coming off of an extremely dry summer season, drought conditions still persist in much of the state, with the exception of northwest Montana, according to Hulstrand.Above normal snowpack conditions are needed in order for many areas to see normal surface water conditions this spring and summer, she said. Typically, the majority of snowpack accumulation occurs from January to mid-May, but December is an important contributor.“For the southwest region in particular, it would be great to see above normal snowpacks going into the spring and summer runoff season,” Hulstrand said. “The soils are dry and they are going to need to recharge once runoff begins.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Snowpack December Meteorology Hydrography January Hulstrand River Basin Equivalent Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit 14 hrs ago Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall 14 hrs ago City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday 23 hrs ago Health Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages Jan 8, 2022 News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Jan 7, 2022 Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge Jan 7, 2022 What to read next News The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Health Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Protecting our water supply for an uncertain future Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Timms, Kevin Patrick Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Brucellosis detected in animal from Madison County livestock herd Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Latest Local The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit 14 hrs ago People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 14 hrs ago Montana State seniors help keep program on successful path 17 hrs ago Pool: The absence of Tommy Mellott changed the complexion of Montana State's national championship loss 17 hrs ago