top story Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hebgen Dam holds back Hebgen Lake on Dec. 1. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NorthWestern Energy is in violation of a pair of federal requirements under its dam operating license after a plunge in flows from Hebgen Dam downstream on the Madison River, according to a report filed with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission by the utility company on Dec. 9.A broken coupler attached to a gate stem at the dam caused the malfunction early in the morning on Nov. 30. The gate dropped, shrinking the underwater opening from 18 inches down to 6 inches, according to the report.The amount of water flowing from the dam downstream decreased from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 CFS in 15 minutes, according to NorthWestern Energy’s report. That rapid decrease was a violation of one of the requirements from the federal license. The report indicated that flows dropped by 57% during that time frame — the license requires that flows not drop by 10% during a 24 hour period.Flows dropped by 67% within 24 hours of the malfunction, according to the report.However, flows never dropped below the minimum requirement of 150 CFS below the dam, where the impact of the malfunction was most apparent. Volunteers maneuvered through brown trout redds to save stranded fish in exposed side channels of the river the day after the dam malfunctioned as the water flow below the dam hit its lowest at 216 CFS.Earthquake Lake, which is about two miles downstream from the dam, helped to slow the effects of the plunge in flows, according to the report. Still, flows dropped below the minimum requirement 12 miles downstream.The utility company’s federal license requires that flows not fall below 600 CFS at Kirby Ranch, the site of a U.S. Geological Survey gauge. Flows dropped well below the minimum benchmark, with the lowest point hitting 395 CFS on Dec. 2, according to the report. Impacts to the fishery are still unknown, and may be unknown for several years, according to the report.NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email to the Chronicle that while the company had violated two requirements under its federal license, the gate component failure did not “compromise the integrity of the dam or the outlet structure.” The malfunction also did not pose a risk to the public’s safety, Black said.Black said that NorthWestern Energy filed two reports, one with FERC’s Dam Safety Program division and the other with the federal agency’s Division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance.However, only one report, which focused on the failure to meet outflow requirements, was made available on the agency’s online library. NorthWestern Energy refused to provide a copy of the other report to the Chronicle.What comes next is still unclear. A spokesperson from FERC did not respond to a request for information about the possible outcomes of the report’s findings. NorthWestern operates nine dams under a license from FERC as part of Missouri-Madison Hydroelectric Project.Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter on Dec. 1 that once flows were restored, an investigation would follow. A spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed the promised investigation on Dec. 2.The governor’s office also did not immediately respond to a request Friday for an update on an investigation into the incident. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dam Building Industry Politics Hydrography Company Flow Jo Dee Black Greg Gianforte Malfunction Investigation Component Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman 3 hrs ago Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction 3 hrs ago Education Big Sky program aims to build girls' confidence, interest in STEM 4 hrs ago City Bozeman cannabis providers sue city to reinstate local storefront cap 7 hrs ago Education Belgrade elementary class builds air filters for survivors of wildfire 10 hrs ago City Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government Dec 12, 2021 What to read next Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Education Big Sky program aims to build girls' confidence, interest in STEM City Bozeman cannabis providers sue city to reinstate local storefront cap Education Belgrade elementary class builds air filters for survivors of wildfire City Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Posted: 5:30 p.m. Editorial: Superintendent Elsie Arntzen should make the responsible choice: Resign. Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Guest column: Afghan refugee resettlement poses a danger to communities Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 County planning and zoning commission advances resort development in Big Sky Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Latest Local Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman 3 hrs ago Big Sky program aims to build girls' confidence, interest in STEM 4 hrs ago Bozeman cannabis providers sue city to reinstate local storefront cap 7 hrs ago Belgrade elementary class builds air filters for survivors of wildfire 10 hrs ago