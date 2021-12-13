Hebgen dam trout Madison River
Buy Now

Hebgen Dam holds back Hebgen Lake on Dec. 1.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NorthWestern Energy is in violation of a pair of federal requirements under its dam operating license after a plunge in flows from Hebgen Dam downstream on the Madison River, according to a report filed with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission by the utility company on Dec. 9.

A broken coupler attached to a gate stem at the dam caused the malfunction early in the morning on Nov. 30. The gate dropped, shrinking the underwater opening from 18 inches down to 6 inches, according to the report.

The amount of water flowing from the dam downstream decreased from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 CFS in 15 minutes, according to NorthWestern Energy’s report.

That rapid decrease was a violation of one of the requirements from the federal license. The report indicated that flows dropped by 57% during that time frame — the license requires that flows not drop by 10% during a 24 hour period.

Flows dropped by 67% within 24 hours of the malfunction, according to the report.

However, flows never dropped below the minimum requirement of 150 CFS below the dam, where the impact of the malfunction was most apparent. Volunteers maneuvered through brown trout redds to save stranded fish in exposed side channels of the river the day after the dam malfunctioned as the water flow below the dam hit its lowest at 216 CFS.

Earthquake Lake, which is about two miles downstream from the dam, helped to slow the effects of the plunge in flows, according to the report. Still, flows dropped below the minimum requirement 12 miles downstream.

The utility company’s federal license requires that flows not fall below 600 CFS at Kirby Ranch, the site of a U.S. Geological Survey gauge. Flows dropped well below the minimum benchmark, with the lowest point hitting 395 CFS on Dec. 2, according to the report.

Impacts to the fishery are still unknown, and may be unknown for several years, according to the report.

NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email to the Chronicle that while the company had violated two requirements under its federal license, the gate component failure did not “compromise the integrity of the dam or the outlet structure.” The malfunction also did not pose a risk to the public’s safety, Black said.

Black said that NorthWestern Energy filed two reports, one with FERC’s Dam Safety Program division and the other with the federal agency’s Division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance.

However, only one report, which focused on the failure to meet outflow requirements, was made available on the agency’s online library. NorthWestern Energy refused to provide a copy of the other report to the Chronicle.

What comes next is still unclear. A spokesperson from FERC did not respond to a request for information about the possible outcomes of the report’s findings. NorthWestern operates nine dams under a license from FERC as part of Missouri-Madison Hydroelectric Project.

Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter on Dec. 1 that once flows were restored, an investigation would follow. A spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed the promised investigation on Dec. 2.

The governor’s office also did not immediately respond to a request Friday for an update on an investigation into the incident.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.