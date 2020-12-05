As the Bridger Foothills fire raced along the eastern side of the Bridger range, at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 5, a group of firefighters on a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Helitack crew from Helena were cornered by the flames. They had been helping to direct air resources north of the fire.
With no option for escape, the three men were forced to take cover in two fire shelters — one of the men didn’t have a fire shelter with him.
The fire swept over the men for a period they estimated lasted 15 minutes. All the firefighters survived with minor burns.
“We’re so thankful that they are at home with their families, that they survived this event,” said Hoyt Richards, area land manager for the Montana DNRC. “It could have been a different outcome.”
The details of the shelter deployments were laid out in a report that officials released Friday. The document describes a series of miscommunications, tactical decisions and conditions that put the firefighters in harm’s way.
Fire shelters — aluminum sleeping-bag-sized safety devices all firefighters are required to carry — are designed to withstand temperatures reaching up to 500 degrees. They are the “last resort” option for firefighters to save their own lives in emergency situations.
Fire shelters are not built to protect multiple people. Putting more than one person in a shelter increases their risk of injury because they have a greater chance of touching hot material and less insulating airspace.
Equipment recovered at the deployment site in the Bridgers indicated temperatures could have reached up to 2,000 degrees where the men were.
“Digging an area down to mineral soil for their equipment likely reduced the amount of direct flame contact onto the firefighter’s fire shelters,” officials wrote. This likely helped keep them alive.
Fire shelters rarely need to be used. A few deployments occur every year nationwide, but DNRC crews hadn’t needed to deploy any since 1985, when the Butte Fire in Idaho trapped dozens of firefighters.
Richards and Mary Erickson, the Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor, formed a team to write an analysis of the incident. They hope firefighters can learn from the document, and that it will inform future fire management.
“The idea isn’t to categorize actions and assign blame,” Erickson said.
Though wildfire response teams have tremendous processes and protocols to keep firefighters and the public safe, it’s not a perfect system, Erickson said.
“Every time individuals go out to fight fire, they are taking risks. We try very hard to minimize those risks,” Richards said. “That being said, a firefighter makes decisions based on the information that they have.”
The men in the Helitack crew had noticed increasing fire activity on the morning of Sept. 5, but felt their position to the north of the fire was fairly safe. They had worked on a hand line on the east side of the Bridgers the night before, and were waiting for a helicopter to arrive for a crew swap. They were helping direct air resources at a clearing to the north of the fire, according to the report.
The crew had planned escape routes in case conditions worsened. They expected the fire would spread north, so they eyed a “trigger point.” If the fire crossed their hand line, they would retreat through one of the escape routes.
When fire activity picked up midday, smoke made it increasingly difficult for the crew to tell whether the fire had crossed the trigger point. It didn’t help that the crew hadn’t been able “to establish consistent, positive communication on the new tactical frequency” beyond a cell phone, according to the analysis.
They were communicating sporadically with air resources and the division supervisor, and conditions were changing quickly.
The fire blew up in the early afternoon, creating a billowing plume of smoke. The crew began to move along one of their routes north to get to a place where a helicopter could land. However, the smoke and high winds made it increasingly unlikely that would be able to happen.
Despite the efforts of air resources to reach the crew, conditions were too risky to land. Spot fires surrounded the men, and they deployed their shelters.
“Throughout our interviews and conversations with folks surrounding this incident, we quickly realized just how complex the Bridger Foothills Fire was as it transitioned from initial to extended attack,” officials wrote.
Erickson said that while deployments are rare, the extreme conditions and fire behavior of the Bridger Foothills fire are not unique.
“We have many fires that don’t experience that type of fire behavior, but it’s a little hard to put it outside of the norm for what you might see in future fire events,” she said.
Richards said DNRC will be looking at evaluating training protocols, including those related to daily fire shelter checks.
“We’re not evaluating every circumstance to determine if there was one thing to pinpoint that went wrong or one thing we can look back to to say, ‘this is the main lesson learned here,’” said Kristin Sleeper, Prevention and Community Preparedness Program Manager for the DNRC.
