Repeal of new Madison River fishing access rules advanced By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Anglers fish the upper Madison River south of Ennis in June. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man holds up a freshly caught fish for a photo on the upper Madison River south of Ennis on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Two anglers wrangle a fish on the upper Madison River, Thursday, June 24, 2021, south of Ennis. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A group of anglers fish the upper Madison River south of Ennis last week. RACHEL LEATHE/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A proposal to eliminate rules that restrict fishing from boats and limit outfitting along the Madison River advanced on Thursday.The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously at a meeting Thursday to advance the repeal of two administrative rules that amend “walk-wade” rules and establish “rest-rotation” regulations along stretches of the Madison River. The two rules are poised to go into effect on Jan. 1.Walk-wade rules dictate when and where people can fish from boats along the Madison River and rest-rotation rules dictate when and where outfitters and guides can conduct business along the river. The proposed rule changes would impact the upper Madison River between Quake Lake and Ennis Lake. Commissioners approved the walk-wade and rest-rotation rules in December 2020. They were part of a broader package of rules designed to limit crowding and reduce conflict among anglers and outfitters along one of Montana’s most heavily fished rivers.Following a meeting in mid-September, the newly formed Madison River work group recommended that the commission strike two rules from the larger package of rules outlined in the Madison River Recreation Management Plan.Work group members, which includes area outfitters, business owners and recreation and natural resource experts, pointed to lack of general support for the two administrative rules, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.The proposed repeal will go out for a monthlong round of public comment, and later it is scheduled to come back to the commission for a final vote, said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce at Thursday’s meeting.If the repeal isn’t approved, the rules will go into effect as planned at the start of the new year.Under that scenario, anglers will be barred from fishing from a boat or vessel between Ennis Fishing Access Site and Ennis Lake and between the outlet of Quake Lake and Raynolds Pass Fishing Access Site, starting in January. Fishing from a boat was already barred on those two sections. The rule change would allow fishing from a boat or vessel from Raynolds Pass to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30.Additionally, if the rest and rotation rule goes into effect, fishing outfitters and guides won’t be allowed to conduct business on certain days between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30. They won’t be able to take clients to the river stretch between Lyons Bridge and Palisades Day Use Area on Sundays and won’t be able to take clients out on the river stretch between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.Commissioner KC Walsh, who serves as chair of the Madison River work group, said members received more feedback on plans to open up the stretch of river between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge to fishing from boats than any other issue.Walsh said the boat launch site at Raynolds Pass isn’t set up to accommodate the amount of traffic that will occur there if walk-wade and rest-rotation rules go into effect as outlined.“The Lyons to Palisades section of the river probably gets the most traffic of any section of the river because we are accommodating outfitters and guides from West Yellowstone and Idaho who have a lighter drive if they stop and fish that section,” he said.Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana and a member of the work group, said the association fully supports repealing the two administrative rules.Hugh Zackheim of Helena told the commission on Thursday that a small group of volunteers handed out questionnaires to anglers along the Madison River this summer. Anglers were asked whether they thought people should be allowed to fish from a boat on the Madison River between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge.“Ninety-nine percent of the respondents— 301 out of 305— answered no,” Zackheim said.“Many of these anglers have fished this section of the Madison for decades, and they enthusiastically support the walk-wade status quo …. They are very concerned about conflicts between waders and boaters if float-fishing is allowed here beginning in 2022,” he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rule Madison River Fishing Commerce Hydrography Economics Wade Raynolds Pass Fishing Access Site Repeal Rotation Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Coronavirus Montana governor says Biden's vaccine order for federal contractors is 'unenforceable' in Montana 3 hrs ago Environment Repeal of new Madison River fishing access rules advanced 3 hrs ago Environment Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton Oct 27, 2021 Education Montana State University receives $1.5 million grant to support rural teachers Oct 27, 2021 Politics Proposal offers health workers $12,500 to relocate to Montana Oct 27, 2021 News Voter registration deadline fast approaching for city, county elections Oct 27, 2021 What to read next Coronavirus Montana governor says Biden's vaccine order for federal contractors is 'unenforceable' in Montana Environment Repeal of new Madison River fishing access rules advanced Environment Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton Education Montana State University receives $1.5 million grant to support rural teachers Politics Proposal offers health workers $12,500 to relocate to Montana News Voter registration deadline fast approaching for city, county elections Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn the kind of leader Bozeman needs on commission Posted: Oct. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy worthy of your support Posted: Oct. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: More space can be found in the Law and Justice Center Posted: Oct. 28, 2021 Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Panel: Child Tax Credit is helping Montana families Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Latest Local Hawk's Nest Learning Center returns to Bozeman High 3 hrs ago Montana governor says Biden's vaccine order for federal contractors is 'unenforceable' in Montana 3 hrs ago Repeal of new Madison River fishing access rules advanced 3 hrs ago Montana State cross-country aiming to end nationals drought 5 hrs ago