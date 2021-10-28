Support Local Journalism


A proposal to eliminate rules that restrict fishing from boats and limit outfitting along the Madison River advanced on Thursday.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously at a meeting Thursday to advance the repeal of two administrative rules that amend “walk-wade” rules and establish “rest-rotation” regulations along stretches of the Madison River. The two rules are poised to go into effect on Jan. 1.

Walk-wade rules dictate when and where people can fish from boats along the Madison River and rest-rotation rules dictate when and where outfitters and guides can conduct business along the river. The proposed rule changes would impact the upper Madison River between Quake Lake and Ennis Lake.

Commissioners approved the walk-wade and rest-rotation rules in December 2020. They were part of a broader package of rules designed to limit crowding and reduce conflict among anglers and outfitters along one of Montana’s most heavily fished rivers.

Following a meeting in mid-September, the newly formed Madison River work group recommended that the commission strike two rules from the larger package of rules outlined in the Madison River Recreation Management Plan.

Work group members, which includes area outfitters, business owners and recreation and natural resource experts, pointed to lack of general support for the two administrative rules, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The proposed repeal will go out for a monthlong round of public comment, and later it is scheduled to come back to the commission for a final vote, said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce at Thursday’s meeting.

If the repeal isn’t approved, the rules will go into effect as planned at the start of the new year.

Under that scenario, anglers will be barred from fishing from a boat or vessel between Ennis Fishing Access Site and Ennis Lake and between the outlet of Quake Lake and Raynolds Pass Fishing Access Site, starting in January.

Fishing from a boat was already barred on those two sections. The rule change would allow fishing from a boat or vessel from Raynolds Pass to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30.

Additionally, if the rest and rotation rule goes into effect, fishing outfitters and guides won’t be allowed to conduct business on certain days between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30. They won’t be able to take clients to the river stretch between Lyons Bridge and Palisades Day Use Area on Sundays and won’t be able to take clients out on the river stretch between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.

Commissioner KC Walsh, who serves as chair of the Madison River work group, said members received more feedback on plans to open up the stretch of river between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge to fishing from boats than any other issue.

Walsh said the boat launch site at Raynolds Pass isn’t set up to accommodate the amount of traffic that will occur there if walk-wade and rest-rotation rules go into effect as outlined.

“The Lyons to Palisades section of the river probably gets the most traffic of any section of the river because we are accommodating outfitters and guides from West Yellowstone and Idaho who have a lighter drive if they stop and fish that section,” he said.

Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana and a member of the work group, said the association fully supports repealing the two administrative rules.

Hugh Zackheim of Helena told the commission on Thursday that a small group of volunteers handed out questionnaires to anglers along the Madison River this summer. Anglers were asked whether they thought people should be allowed to fish from a boat on the Madison River between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge.

“Ninety-nine percent of the respondents— 301 out of 305— answered no,” Zackheim said.

“Many of these anglers have fished this section of the Madison for decades, and they enthusiastically support the walk-wade status quo …. They are very concerned about conflicts between waders and boaters if float-fishing is allowed here beginning in 2022,” he said.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

