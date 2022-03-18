Even with supply chain issues and a less-than-stellar snow season, more people are hitting area trails on snowmobiles this year than in years past.
Jamie Cosson, a reservations manager at Yellowstone Adventures in West Yellowstone, said that snowmobile rentals have been increasing in popularity since she started six winters ago.
“It’s been kind of building up for quite some time,” Cosson said. “Every year since I’ve been here it’s been increasing each winter in the amount of reservations and snowmobiling that we’re doing … Even with the shortage and late delivery of snowmobiles, we are still ahead of where we were last winter.”
The rental company also offers guided tours through the neighboring Custer Gallatin National Forest. The interest in those guided tours has more than doubled over the past few years, Cosson said.
She said it’s also becoming more common for people on ski vacations in Big Sky to come down and do a one-day snowmobile rental for a break from crowds and lift lines.
“There’s definitely been a large increase that I have been able to observe, especially since Big Sky is getting so big,” Cosson said. “I hear that quite a bit, we get a lot of people coming down for one-day reservations.”
High Mark Rentals in West Yellowstone has also seen a significant increase in the amount of people renting their snowmobiles.
“It’s been increasing slowly the last couple years and then this year there was a huge increase,” said Danielle Evras, a jack-of-all-trades employee at High Mark Rentals.
For High Mark, which closed for the winter season earlier this month, a lot of that increase can be attributed to mostly out-of-state families coming out to try out snowmobiling for a few days.
“As far as the families go, we had a lot of new riders and a lot of people new to mountain riding,” she said. “A lot of people come from Wisconsin or Minnesota and they're used to trail riding, but they’re new to mountain riding.”
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue has seen an increase in the amount of calls related to lost or injured snowmobilers this season compared to last. SAR administrative assistant Erin Metzger said that’s not necessarily because people are snowmobiling irresponsibly — there are simply more people on the trails than ever before.
“More people in the backcountry is going to lead to more accidents,” Metzger said. “It’s the same as more people driving on the street are going to lead to more accidents. It’s not something unexpected by any means.”
Last year, the agency responded to 22 snowmobile-related calls throughout the entire season. This year, they’ve responded to 29. And the season isn’t over yet.
“Our total calls are just above what it was last year, but the snowmobiling accidents specifically have surpassed last year already,” Metzger said.
Even with the lower snow quality this year than years past and the recent warm snap, people continue to hit the trails.
“I don’t think the snow is great anymore, but that doesn’t really stop them,” Metzger said. “People are trying to find good snow, so they're going maybe further off trail than they would have or they’re riding on the edge of the trail.”
The growing interest in snowmobiling is far from exclusive to Gallatin County. The Upper Yellowstone Snowmobile Club in Cooke City has also seen major growth in the numbers of people hitting its 33 miles of groomed trails.
“Snowmobiling has been increasing over several years, and COVID’s seen a huge increase in snowmobiling in this part of the country,” said club president Rowdy Yates. “Even with the rising cost of snowmobiling.”
Yates echoed Metzger’s comments about the snow — it hasn’t been perfect, but he’ll take it. Usually, Yates is able to ride until around the end of April, though sometimes that involves driving the snowmobiles in on trailers to get to the rideable snow.
In recent years, the Upper Yellowstone Snowmobile Club has spent more and more time emphasizing the safety aspects of snowmobiling in conjunction with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Yates said.
“You can’t hardly do anything about snowmobiling without mentioning them, because they’re such a vital access for us snowmobilers to help keep us alive and safe,” he said. “Everybody needs that kind of training.”