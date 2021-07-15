A red flag warning set in around the Goose fire area 32 miles south of Ennis on Thursday afternoon, with forecasts showing thunderstorms, lightning and erratic winds blowing at 30 to 50 miles per hour were possible.
The Goose fire spread through 4,286 acres by Thursday morning, up from the estimated 3,790 acres Wednesday morning. Crews had contained 10% of the fire’s perimeter by Thursday. There were 200 people working on it.
Stage 1 fire restrictions were adopted also on Thursday afternoon at most properties managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Granite, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow and Madison Counties.
Stage 1 fire restrictions mean campfires are prohibited and smoking is allowed only in vehicles and areas cleared of flammable materials 3 feet in diameter. Campfires are still allowed in designated fire rings at Lost Creek, Lewis and Clark Caverns and Bannack state parks.
The restrictions apply to the affected counties’ fishing access sites and wildlife management areas. Fireworks are never allowed at FWP properties.
The red flag warning for Beaverhead-Deerlodge fire zones 108, 110 and 111 was to last from 2 to 9 p.m. The affected region extends south from Missoula County through portions of Granite, Powell, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Madison Counties. It also applies to the Goose fire area 32 miles south of Ennis.
Temperatures at the site of the Goose fire between Elk and Cliff lakes were expected to reach 85 degrees on Thursday, and relative humidity was expected to be low — somewhere in the teens, according to a news release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5.
Sustained winds traveling east at 10 to 20 miles per hour, along with high, erratic gusts and low relative humidity meant critical fire weather conditions were possible, the National Weather Service predicted.
Goose fire managers were expecting an uptick in fire activity through the Brimstone Creek area west of the fire throughout the day. Flames are beginning to push through sagebrush, as the grassy fuels resistant to burning have been drying out, they wrote.
“Personal responsibility and prevention of the next ignition is of utmost importance in preventing the next wildfire,” the Type 2 team wrote. “Refrain from parking vehicles on dry grass and make sure all power equipment is in good working condition. Do your part to help our firefighters.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.