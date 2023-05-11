Yellowstone National Park File
Cars give a herd of bison a wide berth as they travel along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Documents obtained through a March records request suggest that in 2022, the National Park Service believed the state of Montana was poised to litigate if Yellowstone bison were not vaccinated and aggressively culled toward a target population of 3,000 animals.

The documents also align with previous comments in which Montana’s governor rejected three alternatives for a new Yellowstone National Park bison management plan on the basis that all supported maintaining a population of more than 3,000 bison.

At the time when the comments were filed in early 2022, Yellowstone’s bison population numbered around 5,500. That changed this past winter, when tribal and state hunters capitalized on the cold, snowy weather that drove thousands of the animals out of the park and into areas where they could legally be harvested.


Download PDF YELL briefing materials
Download PDF Governor's memo
Download PDF New Bison Management Plan/EIS

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

