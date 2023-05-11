Documents obtained through a March records request suggest that in 2022, the National Park Service believed the state of Montana was poised to litigate if Yellowstone bison were not vaccinated and aggressively culled toward a target population of 3,000 animals.
Over 1,500 Yellowstone bison were culled over the winter — more than a quarter of the population. Most animals were removed through hunting, but others were consigned to slaughter and enrolled in a brucellosis quarantine program that transfers disease-free bison to tribal lands.
Jared Pettinato, an attorney who has represented Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter in a lawsuit against the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service, obtained the April 27, 2022, briefing statement this May. The document was addressed to the U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior’s office.
The briefing statement mentions that on Feb. 28, 2022, Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the National Park Service to withdraw its notice of intent to update its Yellowstone National Park bison management plan, and instead “engage in consultation to identify mutually acceptable alternatives.”
According to the document, Gianforte’s request was surprising, since “two of the preliminary alternatives fit into contemporary management practices already agreed upon by the State through their participation in the (Interagency Bison Management Plan).”
Park officials claimed in the document that as a cooperating agency, Montana officials “were briefed twice on the purpose and need for the plan, preliminary alternatives, and the planning process before the (notice of intent) was released.”
“The Governor expressed dissatisfaction with all three of the alternatives,” and “would not support any alternatives not tied to the original IBMP population target of 3,000 bison. The state may litigate if the NPS does not reduce numbers towards 3,000 and vaccinate bison,” the document says.
The briefing statement also notes that maintaining a population of 3,000 would “require aggressive culling of bison in the interior of the park, which would lessen the long-term viability of the population and eliminate most tribal hunting opportunities due to a lack of migration outside the park.”
Such actions “are not necessary given 20 years of experience managing bison at higher numbers with no brucellosis transmission to cattle and fewer property and safety conflicts,” it says.
In response to the document, a spokesperson for Gianforte’s office pointed to comments the governor submitted to the National Park Service in 2022 regarding the proposed bison management plan.
The comments say that while the park service purports to focus on actions taken to manage bison inside of Yellowstone, the plan’s alternatives either “expressly set forth activities to take place in Montana, or “are only successful with Montana’s full and unmitigated cooperation.”
“As Montana was not consulted in the formulation of these alternatives, NPS’ alternatives are premature, and NPS should withdraw them and consult with Montana on mutually acceptable alternatives for presentation and analysis,” they say.
A Yellowstone spokesperson did not respond to a request for comments before Wednesday’s deadline.
Pettinato said he filed two Freedom of Information Act requests with the National Park Service to find out more about what’s going on with the agency internally, since it doesn’t disclose very much information about the bison management plan update beyond regular status reports.
Back in 2019, Pettinato sued the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter — a group of Gardiner residents who were worried about the safety implications of bison hunting in Beattie Gulch, north of the park.
“Federal and state agencies have set up this crazy, extraordinarily dangerous situation where dozens of hunters are shooting at hundreds of bison at the same time,” he said. “We are in support of the treaty rights of tribes, but we want more bison on the landscape.”
As a part of the case, the court ordered the National Park Service to conduct a new environmental analysis that updates the guidance around managing Yellowstone bison, according to Pettinato.
Through the IBMP, federal, state and tribal authorities seek to maintain a viable population of bison in Yellowstone while reducing the risks of a brucellosis transmission to livestock. They use hunting, slaughter and the transfer program to keep bison numbers steady within the park.
Wild bison from Yellowstone aren’t tolerated in Montana because a sizable portion of the animals have been exposed to brucellosis. Due to strict federal regulations around the bacterial disease, transmissions carry significant economic risks for livestock producers in the state.
A March 14, 2023, park briefing statement, also obtained by Pettinato, notes that there “has been no detected transmission of brucellosis from bison to cattle,” but “wild elk have transmitted brucellosis to cattle in the Greater Yellowstone Area more than 30 times since 2000.”
Under a second option, the park would allow the bison population to climb toward 4,500 to 6,000 animals. Staff would de-emphasize the use of slaughter as a management tool, and they would continue to support tribal hunting outside of Yellowstone.
The third alternative supports a bison population of between 8,000 and 10,000 animals. Under that option, shipment to slaughter would cease until the carrying capacity is reached. Natural selection and hunting outside of the park would regulate bison numbers.
Gardiner landowner Bonnie Lynn, a plaintiff in Pettinato’s lawsuit, said it’s traumatic to see the bison hunting in Beattie Gulch each year, but she hopes her efforts will result in “a five-star win” for wildlife, Native Americans, the state of Montana, her neighbors and “the animals that can not speak.”
Achieving the right to an environmental impact statement in court is vital for making a difference, but plaintiffs in the case are still waiting for the Park Service to complete its analysis, Lynn said.
Last July, park officials requested a deadline extension due to record-breaking flooding in the park, according to Pettinato. They are now seeking to file a final decision in 2024, he said.
