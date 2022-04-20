This Friday marks Earth Day. For many, the day is an opportunity to celebrate and embrace the environment. For others, it’s a reminder that we’re living through a time of great loss.
Organizations, businesses, local officials and others are planning a wide range of events, talks, films and activities in Bozeman this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to honor the 52nd annual Earth Day.
The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival will return in 2022 with a new theme titled “Celebrating Water Stewardship: Past, Present and Future.” It’s a call to the Clean Water Act, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.
Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day committee, said the festival will kick off on Friday with an evening celebration at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
People can attend a social hour in the Emerson ballroom at 6 p.m., where they can enjoy food and drinks from Sidewall Pizza, listen to music and meet journalist Todd Wilkinson, who is releasing a new book, she said.
Bozeman High’s Solar Schools Club will hold a silent auction benefiting its efforts to install solar panels at local schools. The main program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Crawford Theater. Keynote speakers Wilkinson and Shane Doyle will give talks.
On Saturday morning, Big Sky Wind Drinkers is organizing a fun run and fundraiser called “Go with the Flow — a Run for Water!” It’s an effort to help the Montana Outdoor Science School purchase water monitoring equipment.
The 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Regional Park. Online registration is open through 4 p.m. Friday and in person between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival officially begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. It runs until 3 p.m. Vendors will set up shop outside if the weather is nice, but move to the ballroom if not, Ready said.
Organizers are planning to set up a petting zoo, electric vehicles, and all sorts of booths for kids and families to enjoy, Ready said. Kids can pick up Earth Day passports and win prizes from the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company. Several short films will run on a loop.
Random Acts of Silliness is hosting a Magic Monster Show in the Weaver Room from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and Bozeman Parks and Recreation is leading an “Adopt a Tree” activity on the Emerson lawn at 11 a.m.
Those who attend the festival can pick up supplies to participate in the city of Bozeman’s annual Cleanup Week, which runs from April 23 through April 30th. Volunteers pick a spot around town, then help clean up trash and other waste there.
Three to four of the festival’s events focus on issues related to water. Unprecedented drought, water quality problems and the impacts of climate change on wild trout are among the challenges we face locally, Ready said.
“It’s very important that we step up and take action to protect what we love or else it’s not going to be here in the quality and quantity that we want in the future,” she said.
Ready noted that the festival is not just about pointing out problems, but presenting solutions. “We always want to be positive in how we present information,” she said.
Michelle Risho, a local producer who works in the entertainment industry, banded together with two co-producers to organize a separate Earth Day event series in Bozeman. The series is titled Earth Day 2022 Sessions, and it’s in partnership with the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival.
Risho said the sessions are part of an effort by Cottonwood Environmental Law Center to get Citizen Initiative 191 on the statewide ballot this November. She hopes the event will help people take action and tend to themselves during a time of crisis.
Backers of proposed Initiative 191 are seeking to designate large stretches of the Gallatin and Madison rivers as Outstanding Resource Waters, which would grant the rivers with the strongest pollution protections afforded to waterways under state law.
The initiative is supported by some environmental groups, but opposed by others, including Montana Trout Unlimited. State politicians and industry leaders in Big Sky and elsewhere also oppose the initiative, favoring a more collaborative approach to protecting water quality.
Risho said she was sickened to hear of pollution in rivers like the Gallatin, and she wanted to bring a variety of talented musicians, writers, thinkers and activists together On Earth Day weekend to support a healthier environment.
As she’s learned more about efforts to protect local rivers from pollution, Risho has discovered that environmental activists are divided, burnt out and vying for limited funding from the same pool of money.
“I hope the weekend events will heal that division and show that the common goal is to protect our watershed,” she said. “We’re all taking action in different ways, and it’s a hopeful thing because people are doing what they think will be best.”
Earth Day sessions will run throughout Friday and Saturday at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall on Grand Avenue. Experts will give talks, tell stories and lead workshops.
Winona Bateman from Families for a Livable Climate, Ann Malabre, a nonviolent social activism educator, mycologist Larry Evans, Buffalo Field Campaign co-founder Mike Mease and Nez Perce Elder James Holt are among them.
There will also be an Earth Show with Human Beings at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of presentations, and tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
At the center of the event series is the Gaia Cafe. It’s set to take place at the First Baptist Church at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s an opportunity for community members to share their feelings of grief about climate change and the environment in a therapeutic setting.
Zhiwa Woodbury, a climate psychologist, researcher and the author of multiple books about the psychology surrounding climate change, will help to lead the Gaia Cafe session.
“It’s becoming very apparent that global political leaders are not really interested in solving this problem for us,” Woodbury said. “People are realizing that leadership will be coming from community levels.”
“The point of acknowledging and processing our difficult emotions around the climate crisis is to free up blocked energy, empowering us to change our behaviors and take action out of a sense of shared responsibility for the climate,” he said.