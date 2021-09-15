Rain, helicopters help subdue new fire in the Crazy Mountains By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Sunlight fire torches a few small strings of trees in rocky terrain along a western slope in the Crazy Mountains. The fire had reached about 2 to 3 acres by Wednesday. Jacob Vogel, Custer Gallatin National Forest Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helicopters are making progress on subduing a wildfire that started in the Crazy Mountains last week.Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, confirmed that lightning sparked the Sunlight fire in the Crazy Mountains last Thursday. Since then, helicopters have been dropping buckets of water on it as needed, she said.By Wednesday, the fire had burned through trees on 2 to 3 acres of steep, rocky terrain on the western side of the Crazies. Forest Service crews were monitoring it, but no firefighters were battling the fire on the ground due to safety concerns, Leuschen-Lonergan said. The Sunlight fire is burning on the upper-third of a slope in the Sunlight drainage, about 3 miles east of the Forest Service’s Porcupine Cabin and 3 to 4 miles south of the American Fork fire. That fire by Wednesday had burned nearly 22,000 acres in the northeast portion of the Crazies. It was 76% contained.Leuschen-Lonergan said about a quarter-inch of rain fell on the Sunlight fire area last Friday and into Saturday. Around 14,000 gallons of water have been dumped on the fire from bucket drops, she said.A front is expected to flow through the Sunlight fire area on Saturday, bringing 80 degree temperatures and 35 mph winds with it. By Monday, scattered snow showers may roll in. Forest Service officials have been urging hunters and others who venture into the Sunlight drainage to be wary of the new fire and pay attention to area closures from the American Fork fire.The Shields River Loop — popular among archery hunters — was closed to the public on Wednesday due to ongoing excavation and hazard tree work. Some areas that are north and northeast of Sunlight Lake were also closed.People can access the Sunlight drainage from the Porcupine Trailhead No. 258. They can also park at the lower Sunlight trailhead and hike the roadbed to trail No. 260, according to the U.S. Forest Service.Leuschen-Lonergan said no structure protection efforts are in place at this point, as the fire is pretty far away from the Porcupine Cabin."It's really hung up in high country in timber stringers, rocks and scree," she said. "If it drops down the ridge, we could be looking at structure protection." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 