Montana officials on Thursday voted to extend the date for when a cap on commercial use of the Madison River goes into effect.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 6 to 1 to approve an amendment to administrative rules that extends the enforcement date for a cap on outfitted trips down the Madison River beyond Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Pat Byorth of southwest Montana’s Region 3 voted against the motion.
The commission did not pick a new date. The decision means that guided trips down the river now won’t be capped at 2019 or 2020 levels until a mechanism for distributing trips to outfitters is adopted, or a comprehensive river plan and rule package is approved.
Commissioner K.C. Walsh, who serves as chair of the Madison River Work Group, said he does share in the frustration of seeing the date moved out, but based on public comments, he believes the commission needs to be as thorough as possible.
“What we’re trying to do here is not just address the Madison, but create a template that will work on other major rivers in the state,” he said.
There were about 40 comments on the amendment, and 10 people attended a public hearing on Aug. 2, according to Hope Stockwell, Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
“Comments ran the gamut,” she said. “Representatives of both commercial and non-commercial interests — they supported extension of the cap, they opposed extension of the cap. There were comments in support of and in opposition to the cap itself.”
Late in 2020, the commission approved a Madison River Recreation Plan that ordered outfitters to cap their guided trips down the river at 2019 or 2020 levels — whichever number was higher — by Jan. 1, 2022.
Commissioners did not want the commercial use cap to automatically go into effect without a rule package or allocation method in place to enforce it, so they moved to push back the effective date once again.
