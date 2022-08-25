Let the news come to you

Montana officials on Thursday voted to extend the date for when a cap on commercial use of the Madison River goes into effect.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 6 to 1 to approve an amendment to administrative rules that extends the enforcement date for a cap on outfitted trips down the Madison River beyond Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Pat Byorth of southwest Montana’s Region 3 voted against the motion.

The commission did not pick a new date. The decision means that guided trips down the river now won’t be capped at 2019 or 2020 levels until a mechanism for distributing trips to outfitters is adopted, or a comprehensive river plan and rule package is approved.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

