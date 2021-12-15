Public weighs in on proposal to repeal two Madison River rules at telephonic hearing By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Montana Women’s Fly Fishing Class stands in front of the Madison River on July 22. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the public weighed in on a proposal to repeal two administrative rules Wednesday amending “walk-wade” and “rest-and-rotation” regulations along the Madison River at a telephonic public hearing.Walk-wade rules lay out where people can fish from boats or vessels along stretches of the river, and at what times. Rest-and-rotation rules describe when and where outfitters and guides can conduct business along stretches of the river.The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering a proposal to strike a walk-wade rule and a rest-and-rotation rule from a package of regulations that will guide future recreation management along one of the state’s most heavily fished rivers. Many who commented at Wednesday’s hearing supported maintaining the status quo on the upper Madison River between the outlet of Quake Lake and Lyons Bridge. Some said officials should allow both administrative rules to go into effect as outlined on Jan. 1. Others supported repealing both rules.Comments shared at Wednesday’s hearing bore the same weight as written comments, said Jessica Snyder, paralegal for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The department must receive all written comments on the proposal no later than Friday.Members of the Madison River Work Group recommended that the commission pull the two administrative rules. They claimed there was little to no support for either.The walk-wade rule that’s up for repeal will allow anglers to fish from a boat on the upper river between Raynolds Pass and Lyons on weekends between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30. The change would be part of a trial program.Montana’s 2021 fishing regulations prohibit fishing from a boat on the stretch of the upper river between the outlet of Quake Lake and Lyons Bridge, which encompasses the portion between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge.At an October meeting, Commissioner KC Walsh noted that the boat launch site at Raynolds Pass isn’t set up to accommodate the amount of traffic it will see if the walk-wade rule goes into effect as outlined.Another portion of the walk-wade rule that’s up for repeal prohibits fishing from a boat or vessel between Ennis Fishing Access Site and Ennis Reservoir. Montana’s 2021 fishing regulations prohibit anglers from fishing from a boat that stretch.The rest-and-rotation rule that’s up for repeal restricts outfitters and guides from conducting business on certain portions of the river between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30.Under that rule, commercial use would be prohibited on the stretch of the upper Madison River between Lyons Bridge and Palisades Day Use Area on Sundays, and on the river stretch between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge on Saturdays. The restrictions would be enacted as part of a trial program. Back in December 2020, a plan to manage recreation and reduce crowding along the Madison River was approved after years of contentious debate. The plan’s package of rules were expected to limit commercial use and restrict the use of boats on certain sections of the river.FWP paralegal Snyder said that when the agency’s legal counsel went back to the record, they found that the administrative rules approved in 2020 were intended to replace walk-wade sections outlined in Montana’s fishing regulations.The public hearing on Wednesday was intended to clarify what people want versus what they don’t so the commission can make an informed decision, she said.Hugh Zackheim of Helena said he was surprised to learn that the act of repealing the two rules won’t itself restore the river’s walk-wade sections. He asked whether commissioners would have options available to restore those sections at their next meeting.Snyder said that the commission is hoping to meet later in December, though a date hasn’t been confirmed yet. While items on the commission’s agenda would pertain specifically to the repeal of the two rules, commissioners could act to restore the walk-wade sections based on public comments if they so choose, she said.Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, urged the commission to follow the unanimous recommendations of the Madison River Work Group and repeal the two walk-wade and rest-and-rotation rules.“Modeled after the rest-and-rotation management of the Big Hole, rest-and-rotation of commercial users on the Madison fails to accommodate the unique characteristics of the Madison River,” Bias said. “Rest-and-rotation on the Madison would not alleviate crowding, but would undeniably condense members of the general public.”Rest-and-rotation schedules on the Big Hole River were implemented across 102 river miles of floatable waters for angling, while they would be confined to just under 50 miles on the Madison River, he said.Steve Luebeck, vice president of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, said the rationale that there is no support for either administrative rule is laughable, and people overwhelmingly support walk-wade and rest-and-rotation regulations on the river.“The commission needs to look back at what occurred in 2019,” he said. “The rules provide the opportunity for the public to recreate without the intense commercial pressure that occurs on the river on Saturday and Sunday.”Brian McGeehan, who serves as a member of the Madison River Work Group, said he supports repealing both rules, as not repealing them would allow float-fishing to occur on a stretch of the upper Madison River.McGeehan noted that he sees the need for a recreation plan on the river, and the challenges on its waters are the result of increasing use, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. 