Montana officials have wrapped up taking public comments on a proposal to postpone limiting commercial use of the Madison River following a virtual hearing that drew few participants.
A package of regulations that was approved in December included a rule to limit the number of times an outfitter can take clients on trips along the Madison River. The caps aren’t supposed to go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
If approved, the amendment will postpone the date the caps become law until Jan. 1, 2023.
When that happens, the number of times an outfitter takes clients down the Madison River per year can’t exceed levels reached in 2019 or 2020 — whichever is higher for the outfitter.
Brooks Scott, one of the two people who spoke at Thursday’s hearing, said many parties involved in the development of the new Madison River recreation plan saw a light at the end of the tunnel at the end of December, when the rules passed.
Scott said he doesn’t see much hope in waiting for another committee to work on the commercial use cap again, especially since a negotiated rule-making committee failed to come to a consensus in the past.
He urged the commission to move forward so people “can start seeing the effects of trying to manage the recreational use of the river,” even if the rules aren’t perfect.
“I think everybody understands that the process for implementing rules on the Madison is messy and challenging and there are a lot of voices,” Scott said. “But what we’re facing is that we can no longer do nothing. The river is going to crash eventually if we continue to over use it.”
Amanda James, Dillon Field Office manager for the Bureau of Land Management, said at the hearing that her district is very supportive of the amendment. The extension will allow the work group to talk through tough decisions on the Madison River, she said.
At a meeting in April, commissioners advanced the proposed change, citing concerns that an earlier date for the caps would put too much pressure on a newly-formed Madison River Work Group.
The 12-member work group must develop recommendations for the commission dealing with commercial use of the river.
On Thursday, officials announced they would be extending the deadline for work group applications from April 23 to May 26. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks needs more applications from people with Madison Valley business interests, the department wrote.
Now that the public comment period on the proposed amendment is over, it will go back to the commission for a final vote. That vote is scheduled for a June 24 meeting, according to FWP.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.