Just over a half-mile of privately owned land on the Bridger Ridge Trail has been conserved for future public use.
Though most of the Bridger Ridge Trail sits on public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, about 0.6 miles of the trail near Mount Baldy are owned by the Newhall family. Though the Newhalls, who have owned the land since the 1960s, allow the trail to pass through their land, there was no formal easement explicitly allowing public access.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust worked with the family and a few other organizations and secured the easement this month.
Jay and Jane Newhall bought the property in 1963 and used it for ranching, their granddaughter Katy Kelly said. The family still leases the land for pasturing, though Kelly said they took last year off after the Bridger Foothills Fire.
Kelly said she and her family are all frequent trail users who appreciate GVLT’s work in the region.
“It’s one of the great things about living in Bozeman, is our access that we have, and just knowing that there’s always the possibility that if we weren’t able to keep the land in the family that we wanted the access to be protected up there,” Kelly said.
GVLT Executive Director Chet Work said the organization tries to identify critical pieces of private land that contain trail connections.
“Obviously this family had no interest in closing the trail, but across the West, including in our own community, we’re seeing private landowners who are concerned about public access or who are actually not interested in it, and they are closing out places where the public has historically had access,” Work said.
Work said GVLT holds the easement, but plans to transfer it to the Forest Service, since it manages most of the land the 18.9-mile trail runs through.
That a fairly rugged, windswept part of the ridge would be in private hands is mildly unusual, Work said.
When the federal government opened up land in the West for white settlers to claim, Work said some rugged sections were never claimed and reverted back to federal government ownership.
“You can’t graze it, can’t build on it, can’t farm it, so that is an anomaly, I don’t know why it was ever claimed as a homestead,” Work said. “Someone at some point claimed that as private land, and it passed down to this family, and certainly it is the only private piece that goes over the crest.”
The GVLT press release announcing the easement notes that the location of the trail along the spine of the ridge would make it hard to reroute should the public access ever be closed, since it is surrounded by steep rocky slope that doesn’t make for good trail building.
Kelly said they wanted to protect the trail.
“That trail is so important to the area. If for some reason somebody were to close that section of trail down it would really complicate things for the Bridger Ridge Trail,” Kelly said.